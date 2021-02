Even a 40 percent herd shelter can help defeat a pandemic, but it is about much more than the number of immune people in a population.

In many in countries severely affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the number of cases has recently started to fall sharply.

This has been the case, for example, in the United States, Britain, Sweden, Spain, Portugal and South Africa. In Britain and South Africa, the epidemic has slowed, despite the rampant viral variants.