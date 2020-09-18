For a while, the figures have been bad in Lyon (Rhône) where the number of people infected with Covid-19 is increasing. So new restrictive measures will be taken. “The incidence rate has been multiplied by seven”, indicates Paul Satis, journalist France Télévisions in duplex Thursday, September 17. For the moment, the measures were still relatively light and the mask was mandatory only in Lyon, Villeurbanne and in public transport.



From Friday, the prefect will communicate new directives to local elected officials. They should come into force on Tuesday, September 22. “The measures will probably be comparable to those taken in Marseille (Bouche-du-Rhône) and Bordeaux (Gironde)”, adds the journalist. According to him, we can expect the cancellation of major events and the extension of the wearing of the compulsory mask.