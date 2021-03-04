Poverty in Latin America increased in 2020 to highest levels in the last 12 years, reaching a 33.7% of the total population of the region, due to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, ECLAC reported this Thursday.

Despite the emergency social protection measures adopted by the governments of the region to curb the spread of the coronavirus, “poverty and extreme poverty in Latin America reached levels in 2020 that have not been observed in the last 12 and 20 years, respectively, “indicated a report on the social impact of the pandemic, prepared by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

According to ECLAC, as a result of the acute economic crisis derived from the coronavirus, which caused a 7.7% drop in GDP in all of 2020 in Latin America, poverty reached 209 million peoples, 33.7% of the total population of the region of 654 million inhabitants.

Meanwhile, extreme poverty affected 78 million people.

With more than 20 million cases and over 635,000 deaths, Latin America is the second region most mourned by the coronavirus in the world, behind Europe.

According to ECLAC, with 8.4% of the world population, Latin America registered the 27.8% of deaths from the virus.

In addition to low growth and increasing poverty, the crisis has revealed growing social tensions, structural inequalities in Latin American societies, and high levels of informality and social vulnerability.

Also, they have exacerbated social gaps, mainly “the unjust sexual division of work and social organization of care, which threatens the full exercise of rights and autonomy of women,” indicates Cepal.

“The pandemic has evidenced and exacerbated the great structural gaps in the region and, at present, there is a moment of high uncertainty in which neither the form nor the speed of the exit from the crisis have yet been delineated,” said Alicia. Bárcena, Secretary General of Cepal, in the report.

ECLAC urges guarantee universal social protection to ensure the well-being of the population, and implement or continue emergency transfers and advance new social and fiscal pacts in times of pandemic.

Source: AFP