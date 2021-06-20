In Latin America and the Caribbean only one in 10 people is vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the fact that cases continue to increase and the threat posed by the new variants of the disease that circulate in the region.

This and five other news items of the week make up the keys to vaccination in America:

The Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa F. Etienne, asked the G7 countries to prioritize to Latin America and the Caribbean when donating one billion vaccines.

The reason is simple. Only one in ten people has been vaccinated in this part of the world, where “the hospitals are full, variants circulate rapidly “and” vaccines are urgently needed today, “Etienne said.

The coronavirus hit hard in Brazil. AP Photo

In the official’s opinion, “the countries that are suffering the most should be at the front of the line.” to receive donations of biologicals.

When reporting on the lethal trajectory of the pandemic, the PAHO Director stressed that in the last week there were more than 1.1 million new cases and 31,000 deaths in the Americas, including the United States and Canada.

The Delta variant

US President Joe Biden warned this Friday that the delta variant of the coronavirus will do “a lot of damage” in some areas of your country if the vaccination campaign, which has slowed down in recent weeks, does not advance soon.

“We will not have to confine anything, but in some areas it will do a lot of damage, “said the president.

This variant, identified for the first time in India and more contagious, already accounts for 10% of all COVID-19 cases detected in the United States, so the health authorities are very concerned that the situation in the United Kingdom will be repeated. , where that variant is already prevalent and it has delayed plans to reopen that country.

In the middle of this, America exceeded 300 million doses administered vaccines in 150 days, since Biden came to power on January 20.

Sanctions and vaccines

The United States Government this Thursday softened some sanctions against Venezuela to allow the acquisition of materials related to the pandemic, such as vaccines, masks, oxygen tanks or ventilators, according to the Treasury Department.

The decision comes after an analysis within the Government of Joe Biden to assess whether the sanctions “They are unduly hampering responses to the pandemic” by affected countries.

In the specific case of Venezuela, the Treasury Department detailed that the measure will allow sanctioned entities such as the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the Bank of Venezuela and the Banco Bicentenario and their subsidiaries carry out this type of transaction.

So far, the Caribbean country has said it has received 3.23 million vaccines. The Government hopes to complete 22 million biologicals to immunize 70% of the Venezuelan population.

On the border

The Mexican Government released this week in Baja California the first doses of the 1.35 million vaccines of Johnson & Johnson donated by the United States to reopen the border, closed to non-essential travel for 15 months. The authorities enabled 16 vaccination points in the 6 municipalities of the state.

With more than 230,000 deaths and almost 2.5 million official infections, Mexico is the fourth country in the world in number of deaths from covid-19.

So far, Mexico has only supplied just over 38 million doses of different drugs and more than 15 million citizens They have completed their vaccination schedule in a country of 126 million inhabitants.

In Argentina

Argentina, which has been adding up since the start of the pandemic 4.2 million cases and 87,261 deaths, reached 17,172,628 vaccines applied, of which 13,609,451 correspond to the first dose, 29.70% of the population, and 3,563,177 to the second, 7.77%, according to official sources.

Even so, several unions of personnel that provide services in terminals of San Lorenzo, the main agro-export port cordon in Argentina, carried out a strike demanding that operators are vaccinated since they were declared essential workers and, therefore, they have not stopped operating in the midst of the health emergency.

Despite the stoppage, as a positive note in the country this Friday, Richmond Laboratories announced that finished the production of the first batch of vaccines Sputnik V made in the South American nation.

End of the year

Hopeful was the proposal of the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who affirmed that the advance of vaccination in this Brazilian city lets think in the organization of the famous and massive Rio New Year’s Eve party, the last edition of which was canceled due to the pandemic.

According to the local president, at least half of the adult population of the second largest Brazilian city already received the first dose and the forecast is that the other half will be immunized until the end of August.

Brazil applied on Thursday a record 2.56 million vaccines nationwide (2.09 million with the first dose and 132,686 with the second), which in five months has already offered the first dose to 60.38 million people, 28.5% of its 212 million inhabitants.

The second dose, however, has only been applied to 24.03 million Brazilians, 11.3% of the population.

Source: EFE

PB