Coronavirus In Jyväskylä, almost 500 people were quarantined due to mass exposure during a spiritual event, the activities of the parish were suspended

In Jyväskylä nearly 500 people are placed in coronavirus quarantine, says STT. The background is mass exposure to the corona at a private event in late September attended by more than a hundred people.

Due to the mass exposure of the small parish at the weekly event in Jyväskylä was found on Saturday 37 coronavirus infections, and the number of infections is likely to increase. The 13 infections reported earlier in the week are also largely related to the same occasion.

Doctor responsible for infectious diseases in Jyväskylä Ilkka Käsmä says the occasion on Sept. 27 was not a celebration like a wedding or baptism, but the “ordinary church life” of the congregation.

More than a hundred people were present at the event, mainly families with children and young people from all over Jyväskylä. According to Käsmä, the opportunity has probably been held in a small space where people are crammed.

“A small space in itself would indicate a strong spread of the infection at the event,” Käsmä says but clarifies that he does not know exactly how big or small the event has been held.

According to Käsmä, in a spiritual event, the “mixing” of people also contributes to the spread of the disease.

“In an event like that, you don’t necessarily have to sit in just one place, and often, for example, they serve coffee and spend time. That’s when the disease spreads most easily. ”

During the autumn epidemic wave, there have been two coronary infestations in Jyväskylä.­

Käsmän according to the parish that organized the event has been very helpful in tracing infections and exposures. However, he says he does not know the name of the congregation.

“That thing hasn’t bothered me so much, the focus has been more on investigating cases.”

Director of Social and Health Services in the City of Jyväskylä Kati Kallimo says the city views the opportunity as a private spiritual event that has not been open. Therefore, the city has refrained from giving the opportunity to provide more detailed information.

“When it comes to a private event, the protection of the individual is strong,” says Kallimo.

According to Kallimo, all persons who took part in the event are known to health care, and naming or informing a private event would therefore have no added value in tracing the supply chains.

However, according to Ilkka Käsmä, the church’s church activities have been suspended for this month.

“Probably the majority of the members of the church are quarantined and under seclusion regulations, so there isn’t exactly anyone who would come to the scene at the moment,” Käsmä says.

Keskisuomalainen magazine says had called ten religious communities on Saturday, but none of them reported mass exposures.

At least the Jyväskylä Pentecostal Church, the Free Church and the Jyväskylä Peace Association of Old Believers have said on their websites that no mass exposure has taken place at their event.

Generally According to Käsmä, events involving singing together are prone to the spread of the infection. She cites Helsinki Women’s Day as an example to a gala concert, after which several individuals were diagnosed with coronavirus infection.

“We have given instructions here on safety intervals, and the use of a mask is highly recommended in such events. It would be able to significantly reduce the risk of spreading the infection, ”Käsmä says.

Studies have shown that the coronavirus can also be transmitted via the air, ie in the form of aerosols. When singing, more aerosol is delivered to the air than when speaking, but Käsmä would still not stop all church events.

“It would be a little too harsh. But I would imagine that singing with a mask on your head is not an impossible tick, ”Käsmä says.

In Jyväskylä there are currently no specific restrictions on assembly. For example, large sports events are held in the city, but they emphasize the rules of safe organization, Käsmä says.

According to current guidelines, public events for more than 50 people can be held indoors as long as their safety can be ensured.

The instructions call for strict hygiene and to maintain safety distances of 1 to 2 meters, if necessary by limiting the number of people. The practical application of the instructions is the responsibility of the event organizer.