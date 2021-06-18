Digital Millennium

Guadalajara / 06.17.2021 23:11:44

The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 134 new coronavirus infections with which 252 thousand 144 confirmed cases are accumulated throughout the State, it also reported 3 deaths with which the entity reaches 12 thousand 474 deaths.

In the entity, the downward trend in hospitalization for covid-19 continues. Yesterday at 1:00 p.m., 146 people were admitted, while in the entire state there are 2 thousand 318 beds available to be occupied if necessary.

Adding up the negative results reported by all the laboratories, in Jalisco 824,072 cases have been ruled out to date and 21,142 cases have been suspected.

