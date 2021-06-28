Millennium Digital

Guadalajara / 06.27.2021 22:52:05

So far, Jalisco has 253,427 confirmed cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes covid-19, according to data from the state Health Secretariat. There are 12 thousand 564 deaths from the strain in the state.

Jalisco adds 152 new cases of coronavirus; no deaths are registered

The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 152 new coronavirus infections with which 253 thousand 427 confirmed cases accumulate throughout the State.

Likewise, no deaths were reported, so the entity remains at 12 thousand 564 deaths.

Jalisco adds 149 new cases and 13 more deaths from coronavirus

The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 149 new coronavirus infections with which 253,275 confirmed cases accumulate throughout the State.

It also reported 13 deaths with which the entity reaches 12 thousand 564 deaths.

