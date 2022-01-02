from

Data for Sunday 2 January 2022

They are 61,046 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 141,262, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 6,328,076. THE deaths today there are 133 (yesterday there were 111), for a total of 137,646 victims from February 2020 ***.

The health situation In one day, the percentages of beds occupied in non-critical area wards or in intensive care, depending on the case, rose in 8 regions. what emerges from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) on data from January 1st. The region closest to the orange zone Liguria, which is already in the yellow zone, with 22% (+1) of the places occupied for Covid in intensive care – above the threshold of 20% – and 28% (+1), just 2 percentage points from the threshold limit of 30%. Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo, Sicily, Tuscany and Umbria are also on the rise.

*** Note:



The Abruzzo Region announces that one case has been eliminated from the total of positives as it is not a Covid patient. Technical problems have been solved and the data of 01.01.2022 changed.

The Basilicata Region announces that the data relating to the daily value of the “Cases identified by antigen test” is equal to 0, since, despite being administered, the rapid tests that are positive are all retested with swabs processed with molecular tests.

The Emilia-Romagna Region announces that 2 cases, communicated in the previous days, have been eliminated, as they are not considered Covid-9 cases.

The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total number of positive cases was reduced by 2 following 1 antigen test not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab and following 1 positive test removed after reviewing the case.

The Liguria Region announces that the positivity to the rapid antigen test followed by confirmation with a molecular test.

The Region of Sicily announces that the deaths reported today occurred: N. 4 ON 01/01/22 – N. 9 ON 31/12/21.

