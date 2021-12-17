from Paola Caruso

Data for Friday 17 December. The number of new infections is the highest in 2021: exceeded the peak of 12 March. The positivity rate was 4.3% with 669,160 swabs. Admissions: +182. Intensive care: +6

I am 28,632

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 26,109, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,336,795

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 120

(yesterday there were 123), for a total of 135,421 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,869,406 And 14,457 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (yesterday 13,704). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 331.968, equal to +14.038 compared to yesterday (+12,277 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 669.160, or 49,121 less than yesterday when there were 718,281. While the positive rate 4.3% (the approximation of 4.278%); yesterday it was 3.6%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday: this is the highest figure of 2021, which exceeds the previous peak of +26,824 cases, dated March 12. To see a similar number you have to go back to the end of November 2020. This is enough to understand that the trend of the curve remains uphill.

According to the latest monitoring of the control room, the incidence is sharply increasing, equal to 241 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 176 cases per 100 thousand, in the previous report), while the Rt index on symptoms drops slightly to 1, 13 (was 1.18), but always above the epidemic threshold. In recent days, the contagion curve continues to grow and the incidence has risen sharply, to lower levels than the rest of Europe, but there is growth, says the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the monitoring.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +182 (yesterday +29), for a total of 7,520 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +6 (yesterday +47) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 923, with 70 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 101).

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.

The Corriere has created a newsletter on the Coronavirus. free: sign up here.

Article being updated …