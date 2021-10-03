There are 2,968 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 3,312. Instead, there are 33 victims in one day, yesterday there were 25. Currently positive for Covid in Italy are 92,967, with a drop of 218 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic there are 4,682,034 cases, 131,031 deaths. The discharged and healed are instead 4,458,036, with an increase of 2,716 compared to yesterday. The positivity index at 1.03 percent.

Valle d’Aosta

No deaths and 12 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle d’Aosta. The total number of people affected by the virus since the beginning of the epidemic is therefore 12,158. The current positives are 91 of which three hospitalized and 88 in home isolation. The healed rose by three units compared to yesterday to 11,593 total. The swabs carried out to date are 190,680 while the cases tested are 86,766. The deaths in Valle D’Aosta of people who have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the epidemic are 474.

Piedmont

Today the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region communicated 169 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 (of which 31 after antigen tests), equal to 0.7% of 24,369 swabs performed, of which 18,516 antigenic. Of the 169 new cases, 81 were asymptomatic (47.9%). The cases are divided as follows: 43 screenings, 99 case contacts, 27 with ongoing investigation. The total of positive cases therefore becomes 383,557, divided as follows on a provincial basis: 31,506 Alessandria, 18,286 Asti, 12,124 Biella, 55,254 Cuneo, 29,811 Novara, 204,268 Turin, 14,292 Vercelli, 13,692 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 1,583 residents outside the region, but in charge of the Piedmontese health structures. The remaining 2,741 are under development and territorial assignment. No deaths of a positive person in the Covid-19 test have been communicated by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total therefore remains 11,763 deaths who tested positive for the virus, divided as follows by province: 1,574 Alessandria, 717Asti, 434 Biella, 1,462 Cuneo, 949 Novara, 5,619 Turin, 533 Vercelli, 375 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 100 residents outside the region but died in Piedmont.

There are 23 hospitalized in intensive care (unchanged from yesterday). Patients not in intensive care are 189 (+ 4 compared to yesterday). There are 3,375 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 7,192,807 (+ 24,369 compared to yesterday), of which 2,194,228 were negative. The healed patients became a total of 368,021 (+186 compared to yesterday), divided as follows on a provincial basis: 29,592 Alessandria, 17,368 Asti, 11,578 Biella, 53,302 Cuneo, 28,708 Novara, 196,773 Turin, 13,653 Vercelli, 13,211 Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, in addition to 1,495 extra-region and 2,527 under definition.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

” Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 2,173 molecular swabs, 38 new infections have been detected with a positive percentage of 1.75%. In addition, 7,807 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 9 cases (0.12%) have been detected.Today there is the death of an 82-year-old man from Muggia hospitalized in Trieste; 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 37 ”. This was announced by Riccardo Riccardi, the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health. ” The deaths totaled 3,824, with the following territorial subdivision: 827 in Trieste, 2,024 in Udine, 679 in Pordenone and 294 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 109,129, the clinically healed 52, while the people in isolation drop to 922 ”. ” Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 113,973 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 23,245 in Trieste, 52,565 in Udine, 22,906 in Pordenone, 13,669 in Gorizia and 1,588 from outside the region. staff of the regional health service and not even among the guests and operators of residential facilities for the elderly ”.

Trentino

In Trentino zero deaths, 33 new infections from Covid, the number of patients in hospital rises to 20, of which 4 in resuscitation. “Among the new positives there are also 6 among children: 1 is less than 2 years old, 1 in the 6-10 year old group, 2 between 11 and 13 years old and another 2 between 14 and 19 years old. There are currently two quarantined classes “, says the provincial health company of Trento. On the vaccination campaign front, the total administrations are 746,630, of which 344,063 second doses and 2,110 third doses.

Tuscany

There are 260, average age 44 years, the new cases of coronavirus in Tuscany where today there are 4 deaths: 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 75.5 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 1 in Prato, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo. Since the beginning of the epidemic in the region there have been 283,004 cases of contagion and 7,180 deaths. A total of 264 people are hospitalized (1 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%), 35 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday). The healed grow by 0.1% and reach 269,227 (95.1% of total cases) while the currently positive ones are 6,597, -0.8% compared to yesterday. Today, 8,836 molecular swabs and 11,052 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 1.3% were positive. On the other hand, 7,124 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 3.6% were positive. Overall, 6,333 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care or are symptom-free (-52). There are 15,014 (-1,144) people, also isolated, in active surveillance, because they have had contact with the infected.

Emilia Romagna

In the last 24 hours, 314 new cases of coronavirus positivity have been identified in Emilia-Romagna on the basis of over 25 thousand registered swabs. However, there are still six deaths: three in the province of Parma (two men of 88 and 93 and a woman of 81), two in the province of Ferrara (two men of 57 and 66) and a woman of 91 in Modena. With active cases remaining around 14,400, hospitalizations remain substantially stable, which are 47, one more than yesterday, in the intensive care wards and 370 (the same number as yesterday) in the other Covid departments. 97% of the currently positive do not need hospital treatment. In absolute terms, Parma is the province with the highest number of infections with 83 new cases, followed by Bologna (69) and Forlì-Cesena (34). Of the new positives 146 are asymptomatic and their mean age is 46.8 years.

Marche

In the last 24 hours, 66 new cases of ‘Covid-19’ have been identified in the Marche region, 3.4% compared to the 1,921 swabs processed within the path for new diagnoses (yesterday the ratio was 3.1%, with 57 cases out of 1,855 swabs); the cumulative incidence rate per 100 thousand inhabitants has fallen again and is now at 30.43 (yesterday it was at 31.30). This can be learned from the daily bulletin of the regional health service. The total of positives identified since the beginning of the crisis has risen to 114,074. The latest cases have been identified 16 in the province of Ancona, 19 in the province of Macerata, 20 in that of Pesaro-Urbino, 3 in Fermano, 3 in Piceno and 5 outside the region. These cases include 15 symptomatic subjects, 17 close contacts with positives, 20 domestic contacts and 2 extra-regional ones; there are 12 cases subject to epidemiological investigation. Since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, 25,514 cases have been identified in the province of Pesaro-Urbino, 35,248 in the province of Ancona, 24,078 in that of Macerata, 11,654 in Fermano and 12,577 in Piceno; moreover, 5,003 cases refer to residents outside the region.

Lazio

” Today in Lazio, out of 8,567 molecular swabs and 14,780 antigenic swabs for a total of 23,347 swabs, there are 278 new positive cases (-68), 3 deaths (=), 354 hospitalized (-9), 56 intensive care (+3) and 211 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 1.1%. Cases in Rome city are at 142. Hospitalizations are decreasing ”. This was announced by Alessio D’Amato, councilor for health of the Lazio Region. ” After the ministerial circular, the Lazio Region is ready to administer the flu and Covid recall at the same time as early as next week. Vaccines over 80 Covid booster dose: reservations for the third booster dose of the anti Covid vaccine in Lazio have started. Already 20 thousand administrations have been carried out, 20% of the entire country. Reservations on https://prenotavaccino-covid.regione.lazio.it/MAIN/HOME, by entering the number of the health card, and by choosing the vaccination center or pharmacy near the house. Anyone who wants can do the third dose of the booster from their family doctor by contacting him directly. Vaccination campaign: After 8.3 million administrations, over 82% of the population over 12 and 88% of the population over 18 have closed the vaccination process. Lazio has vaccination coverage rates among the highest in Europe. Influenza vaccine from general practitioner: starting from the first week of October. Free for over 65s, for categories at risk, health workers, law enforcement agencies, and blood donors. Contact your general practitioner starting from the first week of October ”.

Campania

There are 324 in Campania, in the last 24 hours, the positive cases for Covid out of 16,932 tests examined. The contagion index rose slightly, which yesterday was 1.59% and today is 1.91%. Four victims in the last 48 hours, plus one who died previously but registered yesterday. In hospitals, hospitalizations in intensive care units drop to 18 (-4) and also in hospitalizations where there are 203 (-3).

Puglia

Today Sunday 3 October in Puglia 88 cases out of 13,057 tests for Covid-19 infection were recorded, with an incidence of 0.67%. No deaths were recorded. The new positives are 35 in the province of Bari, 19 in the Foggia area, 16 in the Lecce area, 6 in the Brindisi area, 5 in the Bat province, 1 in the Tarantino, 7 cases of unknown residence; 1 case of residence outside the region has been reclassified and attributed. Since the beginning of the emergency, 3,717,478 tests have been carried out and 2,596 cases are currently positive. The total number of Covid positive cases in Puglia is 269,038 and 259,647 patients are cured.

Calabria

There are 79 more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Calabria out of 2,511 swabs performed compared to yesterday. In Calabria, 1,201,505 swabs have been carried out so far, the people tested positive for the coronavirus are 84,125 (yesterday they were 84,046). This was announced by the Region in the daily bulletin of data relating to Covid: compared to yesterday, the ratio between swabs made and positive swabs drops (from 3.93% to 3.15%). Since the beginning of the emergency the deaths are 1,412 (+1 compared to yesterday), the healed are 79,221 (+33 compared to yesterday), currently hospitalizations are 147 (-10 compared to yesterday), of which 15 in intensive care. The currently positive are 3,492 (+45).

Sicily

There are 402 new cases of Covid19 registered in the last 24 hours on the island compared to 11,385 swabs processed in Sicily. The incidence rises to 3.5% yesterday it was 2.6. The island returns to first place in the new daily infections, Lombardy to second with 328 infections. The current positives are 13,839 with a decrease of 24 cases. The healed are 419 while there are another 7 victims that bring the total deaths to 6,846. On the hospital front there are now 474 patients, 31 fewer than yesterday, while in intensive care they are 50, 5 fewer than yesterday. On the contagion front in the individual provinces Palermo with 39 cases, Catania 168, Messina 31, Syracuse 84, Ragusa 16, Trapani 29, Caltanissetta 21, Agrigento 6, Enna 8.

Sardinia

In Sardinia there are today 20 further confirmed cases of Covid19 positivity, based on 1249 people tested. A total of 3867 tests were processed, between molecular and antigenic, with a positivity rate of 0.51%. However, there is the death of a 78-year-old woman residing in the metropolitan city of Cagliari The patients admitted to the intensive care units remain 15 while those hospitalized in the medical area are 107 (4 fewer than the last survey). On the other hand, there are 1864 cases of home isolation (-15).