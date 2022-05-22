The decline in infections in Italy continues, today 17,744 against 23,976 yesterday, even if with so few tampons as to raise the positivity rate by 0.7%, which thus passes to 11.2%. The deaths drop from 91 to 34 and there are 9 fewer hospitalized in intensive care, 170 in medical wards.

The update of the epidemiological situation in Piedmont relating to Covid, published by the Region, today reports 971 new cases against the 1,254 of yesterday, with a positivity rate of 11.6% compared to the 8,375 diagnostic swabs performed, of which 7,383 antigen tests . The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 420 (-15 compared to yesterday), in Intensive Care: 19 (-3). There is only one death.

First significant decline in Covid infections this week in Veneto, with 1,389 new positives in the last 24 hours. In the days before the reports were always above 2,000 cases per day. There are also 4 victims. The total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,741,393, that of deaths to 14,645. The current positives are now 39,635 (- 732). Instead, the decline phase in hospital admissions stops. In the ordinary wards there are 659 (+1) beds occupied by Covid patients, while 40 (+2) patients in intensive care

There has been a decline in recent days, together with the lower number of swabs performed, of new coronavirus cases in Emilia-Romagna: there are 1,688 infections compared to yesterday’s 1,941, which emerged on just over 10,400 swabs in the last 24 hours, age average 47 years. The situation in hospitals is quite stationary: in intensive care, there are 36 Covid patients, unchanged since yesterday, while in the other departments for the first time in months it is below one thousand. There are 991 patients, 12 fewer since yesterday.

The new Covid positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours in Tuscany are 1,034 out of 9,733 tests, of which 1,857 molecular swabs and 7,876 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 10.62% (51.7% on first diagnoses). Infections, swabs and positivity rate are down compared to yesterday: in the previous report 1,476 cases were recorded on 12,562 tests, with an incidence of new positives of 11.75% (62.9% on the first diagnoses).

Today in Lazio out of 3,509 molecular swabs and 10,153 antigenic swabs for a total of 13,662 swabs, 1,716 new positive cases are recorded (-763), 3 deaths (-4), 729 hospitalized (-16), 44 intensive care (+2) and +2.003 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 12.5%. the cases in Rome city are at 953.

There are 1,184 new Covid 19 positives recorded in the last hours in Puglia compared to 12,209 swabs performed, with a positive index of 9.7% compared to 12.4% yesterday. Cases 24 hours ago were 1,632. There are no deaths. 43,198 people currently positive, 358 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 20 are in therapy (yesterday 21).

There are 2080, just 70 more than yesterday, the Campania citizens who tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours against 17540 tests performed (of which 12879 antigenic and 466 molecular). Therefore the contagion index is 11.8%, down compared to yesterday which was 13.15%. There is only one death. As for the number of beds, there are 585 available intensive care beds while those occupied are 30, three less than yesterday. The hospitalization places (between public and private offer) are 3610, those occupied 468, down compared to 502 yesterday.