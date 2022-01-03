from Online Editorial

Covid in Italy in 2022: the complete list, updated every day, of the bulletins on the progress of the epidemic. Data on deaths, infections, swabs and the situation in hospitals

On this page you will find the archive of the bulletins provided by the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health regarding the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy, starting from 1 January 2022. The data relating to 2021 can be consulted here, those related to 2020 (starting February 29) here.

On this page you will find the archive of the bulletins provided by the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health regarding the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy, starting from 1 January 2022. The data relating to 2021 can be consulted here, those related to 2020 (starting February 29) here.

The archive

2 January: 61,046 new cases and 133 deaths reported; here the bulletin

1 January: 141,262 new cases and 111 deaths reported; here the bulletin