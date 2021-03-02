This Tuesday There were 17,083 new infections, with 343 deaths, a total of 98,288. In a few days, the hundred thousand dead will be exceeded. Faced with the increase in infections stimulated by the English variant and other less frequent but more murderous, the government announced new restrictive measures in the twenty Italian regions.

The new Prime Minister Mario Draghi delegated the press conference in two of its ministers: Health, Roberto Esperanza, and Regional Affairs, Maria Stella Gelmini. Draghi’s absence was criticized in some media: “It was necessary for the head of government to speak to people in such a serious situation,” protested Peter Gómez, one of the directors of the newspaper “Il Fatto Quotidiano”.

The main decisions are concentrated in the schools, where the pestilence flourishes with outbreaks that infect children and adolescents. In the Emilia Romagna region, in the last three weeks six thousand children were infected, many of them from primary schools and even kindergarten.

In the northern city of Varese outbreaks exploded in schools and the mayor of the city decided today to close schools until the emergency passes.

Between 14 and 19 years is the age where infections have grown the most. The greatest danger that the English variant has brought is not only that it circulates at a speed of 30 to 60% more than the traditional Covid 19 that in Italy began to circulate a year ago. This variant has become dominant. On February 18, a presence of 54% was verified, so these days it is reaching 60% or more.

To the speed of diffusion is added the contagion of children and adolescents, who become formidable transmitters of the pandemic in their families. The family environment is the main source of infections and deaths in Italy.

The government decided to continue with the division of risks by color: red, orange, yellow and white. In the regions marked in red, in particular Basilicata and Molise, schools will remain closed. The strategy consists of declaring “red” areas within regions that have other colors to combat the outbreaks that are declared, especially for the English variant.

School closings

In those regions, when the number of infections exceeds the number of 250 infected per 100,000 people, local authorities will be authorized to decide to close schools. There are already many who have closed the doors. The Campania, Umbria and Puglia regions closed all schools, from kindergarten to secondary schools. In other cases, such as Emilia Romagna, closures were concentrated in the internal red zones declared to combat outbreaks.

But the situation continues to worsen. In Emilia Romagna the capital and the metropolitan area of ​​Bologna enter the red zone from this Wednesday, due to the exponential growth of the pandemic. Close schools and colleges by sending students home with the DAD system, Distance Dynamics with teachers and professors giving classes and students connected to their computers over the Internet.

The growth of the pandemic with the English variant is becoming exponential, which means that every six or seven days the infections double. This malignant avalanche hits the entire educational system with special viciousness. One estimate indicates that students they have missed 74 days of education in the last few months.

Students reluctantly accept the Distance Learning system. They demand presence at school, personal contact with teachers, affective socialization with peers and friends their age. This time of pandemic will brand a whole school generation with fire practically all over the world.

The only decisive weapon that exists against the pandemic is mass vaccination of populations. But in Italy the process is slow due to bureaucratic delays but above all because of the shortage in supplying the doses. Until today, only 4.5 million have been inoculated in an Italy of 60 million inhabitants.

The Italian government of the new Prime Minister Mario Draghi has launched itself almost desperately, like the 27 countries of the European Union, which has bought on behalf of all the vaccines that the responsible laboratories consign only in part, to break a rigid system that until now authorized only three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) for the 450 million inhabitants of the EU.

Austria and Denmark decided to open up from the European Union in future purchases and made an agreement with Israel in the search for vaccines. In Hungary the Chinese Sinovac and the Russian Sputnik are already used.

PB