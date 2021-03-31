Coronavirus In Israel, which has been rapidly vaccinated, coronary deaths have fallen by 91% since January, and in Denmark, society will be opened immediately after Easter

In Britain, too, the functions of society are gradually being opened up. In addition, Denmark published a detailed plan to ease restrictions.

Although a large number of European countries are struggling right at the crest of the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, some countries have already begun to open up the functions of society.

Hope for better is created by Israel, which has vaccinated the world’s fastest citizens. There, 51 percent of all citizens have received both the first and second dose of the vaccine.

However, the proportion of those vaccinated in all groups of adults over the age of 20 is over 80 per cent, according to figures from the Weizmann Institute for Science in Israel. The mrna vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech has been used as the vaccine.

Weizmannin Professor of Computational Biology, Institute of Science Eran Segal has accurately modeled the evolution of the epidemic in Israel with its research teams.

One of the main results is that from the peak of January infection by the end of March, deaths from covid-19 disease have decreased by 91 percent.

People attended the concert in Tel Aviv on March 5th. Admission was conditional on a passport proving that the entrant had been completely vaccinated.­

“Vaccinations have made a significant contribution to the alleviation of the epidemic, as we compared the refraction of the second wave in the fall to the third wave during which people have been vaccinated,” Segal said in a lecture recorded last week.

According to him, the number of elderly infections first vaccinated decreased faster than in the previous wave and faster than infections in other age groups.

“By the time two-thirds of those over 60 had been vaccinated, within two weeks, their infection had been reduced by 35 per cent, hospital stays by 30 per cent and serious illnesses by 20 per cent,” Segal says.

The third wave of the coronavirus in Israel, with a population of about nine million, hit hard as early as December. The closure of the country began in early January. Coronary vaccinations began on December 20, and in January the rate was at its best at 150,000 vaccines administered per day.

Israel extensively lifted restrictions in the first week of March. There are hardly any restrictions on movement. You can also fly from abroad to Israel if you pass a negative corona test. Meetings can be attended by up to 20 people.

The infection situation is monitored. In the past week, there have been about 400 to 600 daily infections in Israel.

Also Britain, which experienced a hard wave of coronavirus in January, is stepping out of the confinement of the island state. In Britain, about 4,000 infections were reported on Wednesday.

Prime minister Boris Johnson presented a deregulation plan in February. Its first phase was the opening of schools for contact teaching in early March. At that time, relatives were also allowed to visit the care homes for the elderly – and permission was given to hold the elderly by the hand, says The Guardian.

Easter holidays began in the UK, with meetings for six people or two families allowed this week.

In the next phase, according to plan, in late April, the British may have access to the terraces of cafes, restaurants and bars.

Restaurant interiors, hairdressers and beauty salons are also scheduled to open in mid-May. Then people can also get to travel within the country in a small group. If the infection situation remains under control, more facilitations for social contacts are promised in June.

From the Nordic countries Denmark will begin to lift restrictions systematically immediately after Easter. Nine parties agreed on a plan together. In Denmark, just over 700 infections were detected on Wednesday.

People were riding a roller coaster at an amusement park in Copenhagen on March 27, when the summer season of the amusement park began. Admission required that the entrant had a negative coronavirus test less than three days old, the shift had to be booked in advance, and the restaurants had to be closed.­

A key part of the return to ordinary everyday life is the corona passport. It includes vaccinations, corona tests performed and any covid-19 disease. The passport can be used either with the mobile app or on paper.

Last week, the Danish government published a plan to close the restrictions, which will proceed every two weeks if the infection situation remains good.

First, schools and hairdressers will be opened. Then, in two weeks, shopping malls, restaurants and cafes are scheduled to open. If all people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated by the end of May, almost all restrictions can then be lifted.