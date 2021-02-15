Coronavirus In Israel, more than 41% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine: the number of symptomatic coronary infections decreased among vaccinees by 94%

Israel has already begun to slowly lift some restrictions.

Over 41 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine in Israel, according to Reuters. Among other things, the country plans to partially open hotels and restaurants in the coming weeks.

Hotels and gyms are scheduled to open on February 23 for those who have received both doses of the vaccine or who have contracted covid-19 and thus developed resistance to the disease. Receipt of the vaccine is to be demonstrated by a kind of digital vaccine passport, which works through an application linked to health information developed by the Ministry of Health.

Restaurants and cafes, on the other hand, are scheduled to open possibly on March 9th.

Israel has already begun to slowly lift some restrictions. According to Reuters and news agency AFP, it has reached an agreement with both Greece and the Republic of Cyprus to ease travel restrictions on those who have already been vaccinated.

About Israel’s nine million people are expected to have 30 percent of the population fully vaccinated, with both doses of the vaccine this month, Reuters reports. The Times of Israel according to both doses have already been received by more than 2.5 million people in Israel.

Half of the population, according to Reuters, would like to be vaccinated next month. In the early stages of vaccinations, Israel had announced its goal of getting the vaccine given to everyone over the age of 16 by the end of March, according to AFP, for example.

Several Israeli media, among others Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel, reported on Sunday a recent Israeli study found that the number of symptomatic infections fell by 94 percent among those vaccinated with Pfizer and Biontech compared with non – vaccinated ones.

The number of serious diseases, on the other hand, decreased by 92 percent. The study compared data from 600,000 vaccinated and 600,000 unvaccinated.