Coronavirus In Indian hospitals, the situation is already so difficult that some patients want them out

Many people with coronavirus queue in vain to access treatment sites for oxygen, drug and doctor shortages. When they get to the hospital, some want to leave because it is difficult to get treatment.

Coronary pandemic afflicted in India, those suffering from coronavirus disease go to hospitals early in the morning even before their doors open.

However, queuing is often unnecessary because hospitals do not have beds, medications, or oxygen for those with severe symptoms of the coronavirus. Many die in hospital waiting rooms or courtyards before they have even seen a doctor.

One of the treatment points suffering from a lack of resources is the Sardar Patel coronary treatment center and hospital set up in the Chhattarpur region of Delhi for a pandemic. News channel according to CNN some patients admitted to the center are so desperate in the absence of treatment and medication that they would prefer to leave.

The Sardar Patel center was already closed in February after the epidemic was estimated to have been overcome in India, according to health authorities. When it became clear that the truth was different, the center reopened on April 26 – this time in the midst of chaos.

Treatment center the building is like a huge storage hall. Some of its approximately 500 patient beds are made of cardboard. At least initially, only some of the beds were in use.

A center patient interviewed by CNN Sadanand Patel says he has met the doctor only a couple of times in three days. Next to him, patients have died of lack of medication and oxygen. It is only after several hours that the dead are removed from the treatment facilities.

The government has promised more staff, medicines and oxygen to the center, but the promises do not seem to have come true, at least so far. Other patients have urged Sadanand Patel to leave the center immediately if the forces allow even a little, CNN says.

“You die when you lie in bed because no one is calling a doctor to you,” he notes.

The center the care of patients has remained the responsibility of relatives and friends. They are at high risk of getting coronavirus infection because there are no isolated facilities in the center.

Some of the patients ’relatives try to get their loved ones out of the center because they don’t see it as offering a real chance of healing. In general, however, there is no decent alternative, as other hospitals are already full.

The situation of Sardar Patel is familiar in almost all other similar centers in Delhi, he says India Today magazine. Queues form in front of the centers, but their gates remain closed. Admission to Sardar Patel is conditional on a regional referral and the fact that the oxygen content of the blood is over 85 percent, India Today says.

Coronavirus patients at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.­

CNN’s journalists also visited Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh. There, the situation was equally chaotic: patients lay on floors, tables, and lounges. The hospital, with a total of 55 beds, had one hundred patients and five doctors.

Despite the help given abroad, the hospitals that sent the emergency messages on Twitter still do not have enough oxygen stores, despite the country’s government’s assurance. Some hospitals have urged patients seeking to include their own oxygen tanks.

Oxygen alone is often not enough for treatment, but there is an acute shortage of the necessary drugs.

Read more: When Shanawaz Shaikh’s friend suffocated a rickshaw baby in his womb, Shaikh sold his car and bought oxygen cylinders – now all of Mumbai knows him as Lord Oxygen

Indian the almost vertical infection curve is partly due to the fact that the country has a more contagious viral variant than the original strain, with up to three different mutations.

India, based on a seven-day average, has recently had about 370,000 coronavirus infections per day. There have been about 3,500 deaths during the same period. The figures are based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs recommends avoiding all travel to India, where about 20 million infections have been confirmed so far during the pandemic.

However, the actual figures for India are estimated to be much higher than known because testing is not comprehensive in a huge and poor country.