India still does not see the end of the second wave curve by registering a new record this Sunday of deaths from coronavirus, while the rate of inoculations on the first day of vaccination for all adults was lower than expected due to the lack of serum in several regions.

The Asian country registered the highest daily death toll from coronavirus so far: 3,689 new deaths that bring the total in absolute terms to 215,000, which keeps it only behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

The number of cases experienced a slight drop after yesterday overcome the barrier of 400,000 positives, with a total of 392,488 in a single day and remains at the global epicenter of a pandemic that adds more than 19.5 million infections in the country, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

With this historical maximum, India still does not glimpse the end of a curve that has been getting used to breaking records, while the Government of the Asian country tries to break it with initiatives such as the inauguration this Saturday of a new phase in your vaccination program, which now includes the entire adult population.

This new phase lowers the age of the beneficiaries from 45 to 18 years old, who will be able to receive one of three available vaccines: Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII); Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; and Russia’s Sputnik V, from which a first shipment with 150,000 sera has just been received.

No vaccines

However, the numbers do not accompany: in total, 1.8 million doses were administered yesterday (84,500 to the new group of beneficiaries), a figure that remains within the usual average in the country, well below expectations.

Since the start of the ambitious program in January, the nation has administered 157 million doses, data that is still far from the initial goal of inoculating 300 million people by July.

To the initial passivity before the vaccination campaign When it seemed that the worst of the pandemic had already passed, with less than 10,000 daily infections in February, it was then passed with the rebound in cases of fear and the new rush to immunize, generating criticism among several Indian regions for the lack of doses.

The city of Bombay, capital of the western state of Maharashtra, will begin this new phase on Monday after suspending vaccination completely for three days due to lack of serum.

This coastal region continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic: in the last 24 hours it registered a total of 63,282 new cases and 802 deaths by covid.

New Delhi was added to the list of regions that detected dose gaps, which is why it also decided to postpone the start of this phase until tomorrow, although it offered the doses that some medical centers had.

With 25,219 new cases and 412 deaths registered in a single day, the capital has still not reduced figures that prompted local authorities to decree a new total confinement of its 20 million inhabitants for the third consecutive week.

Faced with the problem of a shortage of vaccines that the Asian country suffers, the Indian Government announced the distribution of a total of 5.6 million doses in the coming days, although, for the moment, this amount is insufficient to reactivate a plan of which some 500 million people benefit only in its new phase.

International aid

In the meantime, more than 40 countries have started sending aid to India to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic, with a critical situation of lack of oxygen in hospitals or medicines to treat the most serious patients.

Thus, during the last hours, new consignments of medical supplies arrived from Germany, Uzbekistan, the United States, Belgium and France: 9,000 Remdesivir antivirals sent by the European Union, in addition to 120 ventilators, 28 tons of medical equipment, in addition to oxygen generators, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and regulators, among other supplies.

In addition, India is exploring the possibility of produce oxygen in your nitrogen plants, as explained on his Twitter account by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

“To increase oxygen supply, the government is working to convert nitrogen plants to oxygen plants. Potential industries are being identified and converted,” Modi said.

In line with this search for oxygen against the clock, the Executive also proposes to use gaseous oxygen which is used in industries such as petrochemicals, to be able to implement it for medical purposes.

Thus “it is expected that some 10,000 oxygenated beds may be available soon, setting up temporary hospitals near such plants,” the government explained in a statement.

