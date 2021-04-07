India adopted new restrictions on Wednesday to deal with the current wave of COVID-19 after reaching the record number of 115,000 cases within 24 hours, authorities announced. During the last day there were also 630 deaths, the highest record since last November, the ministry added.

This is the second time since the start of the pandemic (and so far this week) that India exceeds 100,000 coronavirus infections in one day, after the 103,844 reported on Monday for the previous 24 hours, reported the Ministry of Health.

The latest surge in infections is worse than last year’s peak of more than 97,000 a day in mid-September.

The death toll in India since the beginning of the pandemic is 166,177, while that of infections exceeds 12.8 million. The specialists attributed the increase in positives to the population’s contempt for social distancing and the use of a mask in public spaces.

The state of Gujarat (to the west), fiefdom of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with more than 62 million inhabitants, decided to impose a curfew in all its cities that register significant increases in pollution cases.

For its part, Maharashtra, a state that includes Bombay and has 110 million inhabitants, decided on Sunday to advance the current curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and apply a closure from Friday to bars, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, places of worship and private offices.

Maharashtra records more than half of daily new coronavirus cases all over India.

Since Tuesday night, New Delhi has imposed a night curfew, between 10 and 5, on its 25 million inhabitants due to the “sudden increase (in the number) of COVID-19 cases” and the “high positivity rate “. Several cities also joined in and began to comply with this measure.

Only people who provide services considered essential or who go to vaccination centers may circulate during these hours.

The Indian government se refuses for the moment to reimpose a national confinement, as was the case in March 2020, so as not to affect the economy.

