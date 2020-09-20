Highlights: 94,612 people recover from corona virus infection during 24 hours

10,000 cases a day in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Total number of people recovered from Kovid-19 in the country increased to 43,03,043

New Delhi

In India, the number of people recovering from Coronavirus In India on Sunday for the second consecutive day exceeded the number of people found infected. But with this, the condition of Corona in five states is extremely bad. The Health Ministry said that 60 per cent of the new cases are coming from only five states.

Corona case in five states

According to the ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP and Tamil Nadu are the states from which 60% of the total cases come. Even now the situation in Maharashtra is not good. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 23,000 cases a day. There have been 10,000 cases a day in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 94,612 people have recovered from Corona virus infection during the last 24 hours, after which the recovery rate of patients has gone up to 79.68.

92,605 people infected with the virus

During the same period 92,605 people were found to be infected with the virus, after which the total number of infected people increased to 54,00,619. According to the updated data till eight o’clock in the morning, 1,133 patients have died from Kovid-19 during the last 24 hours, after which the number of people killed by the epidemic has risen to 86,752. The total number of people recovering from Kovid-19 in the country has increased to 43,03,043 and Kovid-19 death rate is now 1.61 percent. There are still 10,10,824 people infected with the virus in the country. This number constitutes 18.72 percent of the total cases of infection.

6,36,61,060 samples examined till 19 September

The number of cases of corona virus infection in India exceeded 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples have been tested till 19 September. 12,06,806 samples were examined on Saturday.

1,133 patients died in last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry data, 1,133 patients have died in the last 24 hours. 425 people died in Maharashtra, 114 in Karnataka, 84 in Uttar Pradesh, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 58 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 49 in Punjab, 42 in Madhya Pradesh and 38 in Delhi. According to the ministry, 86,752 people have died across the country since Kovid-19.

In which states what position

Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 32,216. Besides, 8,751 in Tamil Nadu, 7,922 in Karnataka, 5,302 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,953 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,945 in Delhi, 4,298 in West Bengal, 3,302 in Gujarat, 2,757 in Punjab and 1,943 in Madhya Pradesh. The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to other pre-existing diseases.