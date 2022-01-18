Coronavirus In Hong Kong, 2,000 hamsters are scheduled to be killed for a coronavirus cluster

In addition, the import and sale of hamsters and other small mammals will be temporarily suspended.

In Hong Kong about 2,000 hamsters to be killed to stop the coronavirus from spreading, according to Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The decision to kill is based on a coronavirus infection in an animal trade worker in the Causeway Bay area, which, according to the news agency, has led to a cluster of infections with the coronavirus delta variant. Due to the infection group, the authorities decided to test hundreds of animals in a total of 34 different pet stores.

Of the hamsters tested, 11 were found to be infected with coronavirus. Of the animals in pet shops, only hamsters were found to have coronavirus, including rabbits. According to the BBC, the authorities speculate that this may be a case in which a coronavirus infection has spread from animals to humans. In addition to the employee, the coronavirus infection has been diagnosed at least in the pet trade customer and his or her spouse.

Hamsters in addition, there are other animals from pet stores on the kill list. In addition, those who have purchased a hamster from a local pet store after December 22 must hand over the animal for slaughter.

Hong Kong has very strict coronavirus restrictions, and the corona strategy is the so-called zero infection strategy.

By 2020 in November, Denmark killed all the orchards of the land after the modified coronavirus began to spread in Danish mink farms. The modified virus spread from the mites to an estimated 200 people. According to some estimates, as many as 17 million minks were killed.

Coronavirus infections have been reported in animals worldwide, both wild and domestic.

In light of current knowledge, the potential for humans to contract coronavirus infection from an animal is low. It is significantly more likely to get the infection from another person. In the case of Denmark, the mink had first been infected by a human, after which the virus had been transformed in the mink.