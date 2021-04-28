D.he corona situation in Hesse has not relaxed three days after night curfews were imposed in many places. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, the number of new infections rose by 2036 cases within 24 hours by Wednesday morning. Nationwide, the incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within one week, fell slightly to 175.5 (see grafic).

Helmut Schwan Head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

When the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) informed the state parliament on Tuesday about the current status of the corona policy, he did not want to refuse a marginal comment in the direction of his Bavarian colleague. Markus Söder (CSU) announced on Monday that vaccinated people in the Free State should enjoy more freedom again. But the once again created impression that he would be at the forefront of the movement was deceptive. As reported, Hessen had already changed its relevant ordinance on Friday last week. The Corona cabinet acted immediately after the Federal Council gave its approval to the amendment to the Federal Infection Protection Act and used the options it grants the states. Paragraph 77 of the statute states that relief under state law is possible and still applies when the federal emergency brake is in effect until a corresponding federal regulation comes into force.

In Hesse, for example, the general equality of those who had been completely vaccinated with those who tested negative was already in force when Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced it as a target after the vaccination summit on Monday. Vaccination protection is considered complete if more than two weeks have passed since the last dose was given.

No quarantine for fully vaccinated people

The relief for those returning from journeys who do not come from virus variant areas is the elimination of the quarantine. Even those who belong to the household of a person who tested positive but have no symptoms do not have to be in quarantine. In addition, there is no compulsory test for vaccinated persons with teachers and students, before visiting the hairdresser or podiatrist and when shopping according to the “Click & Meet” model. As of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Hesse, almost 1.4 million people had been vaccinated for the first time and around 470,000 for the second time, which corresponds to a vaccination rate of 7.5 percent.

With the announcement that everyone who is ready to be vaccinated with the vaccine from the company Astra-Zeneca will soon receive an offer, Hessen hopes to improve the vaccination rate in the coming weeks. According to Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU), the family doctors should take over the vaccinations with the vaccine, which was often spurned in the past. Christian Schicktanz is someone who looks forward to this task with a certain serenity. The general practitioner operates two practices in Frankfurt and has vaccinated almost 500 people together with his team in the past few weeks. He has long since changed the procedures in the practices. “We can just afford that. The wave of colds failed to materialize, ”he says. Many of his patients are still skeptical of being vaccinated with the British company’s active ingredient. It takes more time to educate people and clear up misinformation. “But there will still be a run on the vaccine,” he is sure. “Many who can assess the risk for themselves and who previously played no role in the prioritization groups want an appointment.” Schicktanz confirms: “You can discuss which vaccine you would prefer to take. But not taking one would be the greatest risk. “

The Hessian chambers of industry and commerce are calling on the state government to work at the federal level for a faster introduction of the digital vaccination pass. The announcement from Berlin that he will be available in July is not satisfactory. “A standardized, digital vaccination certificate would prevent possible abuse and simplify handling for dealers and service providers significantly,” the chambers say. The relief for vaccinated people can only be a first step, it continues. Vaccinated, recovered and tested customers should be given access to shops, outdoor restaurants or tourist overnight stays, regardless of the incidence situation.