Coronavirus In Helsinki prison, several infections, the whole prison in a closed room

Helsinki several coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in prisoners in prison and the coronavirus situation in prison has worsened, says the Rise in its press release.

All prisoners will be in quarantine by prison health care until April 17, and the entire prison will be in a closed state.

Prisoners and staff are tested for coronavirus. No new prisoners will be admitted to the prison during the lock-up, and prisoners will not be transferred to other facilities. Activities in prison are limited to the statutory minimum.

Helsinki prison The largest closed prison in Finland with a prison population, currently with about 240 prisoners.

According to Rise, individual infections have also been detected during Easter in Jokela, Riihimäki and Turku prisons.

Rise’s emergency team monitors the coronavirus infection situation in prisons and community sanction offices in weekly meetings. If necessary, the regions will prepare for new measures.