Hamburg has tightened its mask requirement. Now the Hanseatic people also have to wear their masks in the open air. But everyone is confused.

Hamburg*- The Coronavirus* continues to rage in the Hanseatic city and the new infections are skyrocketing. For this reason, the Hamburg Senate has tightened the already applicable mask requirement.

From now on, Hamburgers must also wear the mask in public places. However, many residents are confused by the new regulation, they declare it “absurd” and “illogical”. 24hamburg.de/hamburg* reports extensively on the Mask requirement confusion in Hamburg.*. *24hamburg.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.