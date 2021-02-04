While the incidence in Hamburg continues to decrease, the dispute about improvements in the corona vaccination process continues. There should be a decisive improvement for users of the telephone hotline.

I.n the dispute about improvements in the allocation of corona vaccinations, Hamburg’s SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Kienscherf has now also intervened and has spoken out in favor of a more differentiated age classification for vaccination eligibility. In order to limit the rush to the few available vaccination appointments and to avoid overloading the hotlines, only two or three cohorts should be called to the vaccination centers, he told the German Press Agency on Thursday. At the moment, everyone over 80 is called upon to get vaccinated. Then the group of over 70-year-olds should follow.

“These are always very, very large groups,” said Kienscherf. “Here in Hamburg alone there are around 110,000 people over 80, and in the next group there will be almost 150,000. That means, against the background of the scarce vaccine, we have an insane run on these hotlines. “

The cohorts with the highest birth rates are still to come. “So you have to ask yourself: Can’t I just relax if I differentiate between age groups?” Asked Kienscherf. However, only the Federal Minister of Health could initiate a change in the division.

The SPD parliamentary group leader was also critical of the appointment system of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which is used in Hamburg and which caused annoyance again at the beginning of the week due to overload. “It can’t go on as it is now,” said Kienscherf. “The system needs to be greatly improved. It’s about customer friendliness, it’s about service quality, and above all it’s about not frustrating people. ”This is why capacities also have to be increased.

On Friday, the allocation of vaccination appointments was the subject of talks between Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and the heads of departments of the countries concerned, said Kienscherf. He had therefore discussed the proposal of his parliamentary group with Health Senator Melanie Leonhard (SPD).

After the renewed difficulties in assigning the vaccination appointments in the last few days, the social welfare authorities had announced that they would only set further appointments on Thursdays. In addition, a tape announcement should inform the caller when no more appointments can be made. This is to avoid getting stuck in the queue. And finally, during the booking process on the Internet, the appointment reservation should be blocked while the data is being entered, so that the process does not come to nothing if the appointment is made in the meantime.

As the NDR reports, half of the appointments will be reserved for callers to the hotline in the future. In doing so, the social authority wanted to take into account the fact that a majority of those currently eligible for vaccination may not be very internet savvy.

Up to and including Wednesday, 50,848 people in Hamburg had received their first vaccination dose. In addition, 6,033 people have received the second vaccine dose that is currently available. The vaccination rate is 2.8, the national average is 2.5.

Meanwhile, the number of new corona infections in Hamburg has decreased further compared to the week. 225 verified cases were added on Thursday. That is 22 more than on Wednesday, but 21 less than on Thursday a week ago, as the health authority announced (as of 11.47 a.m.).

The incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, fell from 75.3 to 74.2. A week ago this value was 98.1. The number of Hamburg residents who died of or in connection with Covid-19 was unchanged at 1,097.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 47,199 people in the Hanseatic city have been shown to have been infected with the corona virus. According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute, 40,600 of them are considered recovered. According to the health authority, as of Wednesday 405 corona patients were treated in the Hamburg hospitals, 79 of them in intensive care units. That was 8 or 6 less than the day before.