Three new levels of epidemiological alerts have been established in the city of Guayaquil. The objective is to stop the number of Covid-19 infections in the city, as established by the Emergency Operations Committee (COE).

Alert levels

The first level is the softest, the second is intermediate, and the third is the most critical. Guayaquil begins on the second level after a month of confinement during nights and weekends. Therefore, vehicle restriction will be applied in the city from Friday at 22:00 to 05:00 hours.

Sanitary measures are applied according to the situation of each municipality, the number of infected people, the saturation of intensive care beds (ICU) and the number of deaths due to the virus are taken into account. Each week the hours for the sale of alcoholic beverages, the capacity in restaurants, cinemas, shopping centers and hotels will vary.

“The prohibition of the consumption of alcoholic beverages and of moderation in the public thoroughfare is ratified. The sale of alcoholic beverages in liquor stores, warehouses, minimarkets, gas stations and authorized distribution locations is regulated:”

Level 1 alert until 00:00 hours. Level 2 alert until 10:00 p.m. Level 3 alert until 6:00 p.m.

The capacity in restaurants, gyms and shopping centers is:

Alert level 1 – 75% Level 2 alert – 50%. Level 3 alert – 30%.

In cinemas and theaters: