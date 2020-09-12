“The sanitary reserve is helping us and I hope that it will be able to take charge for us”, reacts on franceinfo Bruno Jarrige, vice-president of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre.

“The situation is difficult” in Guadeloupe, explained Friday September 11 on franceinfo Bruno Jarrige, vice-president of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, specialist at the Nosocomial infectious risk management center, while the health situation related to Covid-19 is deteriorating in the department . Prime Minister Jean Castex underlined after a defense council “the worrying development of contaminations” in Guadeloupe, as in Bordeaux or Marseille.

“We have indicators that become more complex very quickly, with a significant impact, emphasizes Bruno Jarrige. For a few days now, we have had more than 65 patients present in the CHU, including now more than 20 in intensive care. So the situation is very, very tense, but we are facing it. “

The vice-president of the CHU specifies that he has not “problem of premises or material”, but above all “human resources problems”. If he manages to find staff, it is done “to the detriment of non-Covid sectors”. A perilous situation because “Unlike the first wave, we are not confined and we try to continue taking care of the usual sick.”

We can manage the Covid, but it has to be done. to the detriment of other usual patients, including cancer patients, for example.Bruno Jarrige, vice-president of the Pointe-à-Pitre CHUto franceinfo

The CHU therefore seeks “human reinforcements”. “The health reserve is helping us and I hope that it will be able to increase the costs for us, while our colleagues from PACA and Nouvelle-Aquitaine are also affected.” Bruno Jarrige also tries “to recover all the caregivers who, in the Antilles-Guyana, are competent to deal with these difficult patients”.

The doctor also turns to his colleagues in metropolitan France. “We are also calling all our national networks to try to bring in especially resuscitators, emergency physicians and nurse anesthetists who are used to resuscitation and emergencies. The flow to the emergency room is very important”, insists Bruno Jarrige.