Firefighters from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) intervene to take care of an 82-year-old man in distress, who tested positive for Covid-19 two days previously. The specialized team is equipped with gown, gloves and masks. The octogenarian seems lost, he lives alone. His condition is deteriorating. He must be dressed before evacuating him. Direction the emergencies of the CHU of the island. At the fire department, calls poured in. At the end of the line, patients of Covid-19, but also of dengue, another epidemic which strikes the archipelago at the same time.

Over-solicited, the firefighters of Guadeloupe are also worried. Back in the barracks, these experienced fathers share their doubts. “We do not see the virus. We never know if we are infected or not so it’s true that it’s scary“, worries Corporal Aymeric Gautier. If the coronavirus epidemic continues to progress, Guadeloupe firefighters will no doubt need reinforcements. The support could come from neighboring Martinique or France.

The JT

The other subjects of the news