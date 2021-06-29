In Greece there will soon be significant benefits for people fully vaccinated against corona.

Athens – From July 15th, only vaccinated people are allowed to go to stadiums, but they still have to wear a mask. In addition, restaurateurs, cultural and leisure businesses should be able to decide for themselves whether they allow more vaccinated people or “mixed rooms” with fewer guests. The State Ministry announced on Tuesday in Athens.

A distinction will be made between two options: between rooms in which only fully vaccinated or convalescent people are allowed, and “mixed rooms” that could also be visited by unvaccinated people, but which would have to show a negative test, it said. Entertainment and leisure establishments, restaurants and cafes could decide for themselves; Shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, on the other hand, can still be visited by anyone wearing a mask.

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis stated that the aim was three points: “The measures are intended to increase willingness to vaccinate, protect public health and at the same time restore freedoms for vaccinated citizens.”

According to the previous plans, every catering, cultural and entertainment establishment must in future indicate whether it will only receive vaccinated people. The company can then occupy up to 85 percent of its places. If people with a quick test are also received, the space occupancy may only be 50 percent. There should be more detailed regulations for open-air cinemas and amphitheaters. (dpa)