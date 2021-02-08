The new mutations of the Covid19 virus They will force millions of people to receive a third dose of vaccine in the European autumn in Great Britain to strengthen resistance to these new variants. Cabinet ministers are analyzing plans to improve existing vaccines. The Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine cannot curb “mild or moderate symptoms in the South African variant” if it becomes dominant in the kingdom. But it is still effective “for severe effects” of the virus. If the South African variant grows, it would imply greater confinement restrictions in the kingdom. It is important for the British government to eliminate the potentialities of the South African variant quickly.

British NHS doctors hope this third extra booster dose can be given at the same time as flu shots, when the government is certain that those that are taking place in the current campaign against Covid must be strengthened. A new vaccine from AstraZeneca Oxford will be ready for the European fall.

This decision was made after a study by the University of Oxford on 1,500 people. In it, scientists discovered that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine would not prevent “Neither light nor moderate diseases caused by Covid of the South African variant.”

“It is likely that the Oxford University vaccine still offers significant levels of protection against serious diseases caused by the South African variant of the coronavirus,” the researchers said.

Professor Shabir Madhi, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, who led the study of the effectiveness of the Oxford vaccine against the South African strain, B 1 351 suggested that “it is still likely to prevent serious disease.”

He said a similar Johnson & Johnson vaccine had reduced severe disease by 89 percent. “These two vaccines use a similar type of technology. They are similar in their immunogenicity, ”he said. “I think extrapolating that, there is still some hope that the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine could work just as well in a demographic of different ages who are at risk of serious disease, “he said.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Reuters photo

Edward Argar, the health minister, also said it would protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death. “Although this study suggests that while there may be less efficacy against the mild forms of the virus disease, there was nothing he would have seen to suggest that it was not effective against the severe forms of the virus, severe illness, hospitalization or death.” assured.

What mutations to target?

There are three variants of the Covid in Great Britain, which have already reached France, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands at least. The British or Kentish, highly transmissible and advancing in France at 50 percent per week with the prospect of overcoming the original virus, the Brazilian and its two forms, and the South African, which has already spread to 60 countries.

A crucial decision looms what strain to target to find a third vaccine, after the study of more than 1,500 people found that the Oxford vaccine may not be able to prevent mild and moderate diseases caused by the South African variant.

The decision came when South Africa suspended the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine last night because it was not effective on the South African variant. In two weeks the Pfizer BioNtech and Moderna vaccine, which fight it, will arrive in that country. His health minister Zweli Mkhize said it was only 22 percent effective against the variant in his country.

South Africa had received 1 million vaccines Oxford AstraZeneca at the end of January, ahead of a planned immunization for health workers on the front line.

British authorities said it was not yet clear when a decision would need to be made on which coronavirus variant to target for the fall, although this is expected to be left until the summer.

Britain last week signed an agreement with CureVac to produce 50 million doses of a modified vaccine in Britain, in time for winter.

Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. AFP photo

Professor Sarah Gilbert, head of the Oxford vaccine team, said a new version of her vaccine “looks a lot like it and will be available in the fall.”

This will be the new Oxford vaccine that fights the South African variant. The Oxford team is currently analyzing a version to combat the Brazilian strain. Simultaneously they are working against the South African version but it is not ready to vaccinate people yet.

“The technology is easy to adapt. Developing a new vaccine will take a small amount of time testing, not the same amount of time we spent last year,” said Dr. Gilbert. ”We are working on the first part of the manufacturing process in Oxford. This should be passed on to other members of the process manufacturing and in the spring, we might have a new version to use in the fall ”(European), said the professor, who led the team in Oxford.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca, which makes the vaccine, said: “We believe that our vaccine could protect against serious diseases.”

The voice of South Africa

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said the Oxford study could not demonstrate that the vaccine was effective against all levels of severity of the South African variant.

“What the study results really tell us is that in a relatively young age demographic with a very low prevalence of morbidities like hypertension and diabetes, etc., the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection,” said the Professor Karim.

British Minister Edward Argar told Today on BBC Radio 4 that there have been 147 confirmed cases of the new South African strain in the UK. But he acknowledged that his figures may be “in a day or so”. He added that South Africa’s suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccine launch was only “temporary” at this stage.

The scientists said the findings suggested that even if the vaccine stopped a serious disease, it could not prevent transmission of the variant. “If the surge testing program failed to contain the variant, then targeted vaccines would be needed in the fall,” they said.

Nowadays, 147 cases of the South African variant have been identified in Great Britain. The Kent variant, which responds well to the vaccine, remains dominant in the kingdom.

Nadhim Zahawi, the British Vaccine Minister, said yesterday that he and Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, thought that “an annual or booster vaccine would probably be needed in the fall and then an annual vaccination ”.

Zahawi assured that this would be done “as we do with flu vaccines, where it is observed which variant of the virus is spreading throughout the world, a variant of the vaccine is rapidly produced and then, it begins to vaccinate and protect the nation”.

If only the most vulnerable need an additional vaccine, the NHS hopes to send doses to pharmacists along with flu shots. Maintaining the network of vaccination centers is an option if each adult needs another injection.

There is enormous resistance from British minorities to being vaccinated, when they are the most vulnerable. Whites are twice as vaccinated as Asians or Afro-Caribbeans. Vaccination centers will close sooner in the face of this community skepticism. The East London mosque set up a vaccination center at its headquarters to persuade its community, Great Britain registered 15,845 new cases of coronavirus, with an average of seven days below 24.3 percent. 373 more deaths were reported, reducing the seven-day average by 23.3 percent.

The NHS was administering nearly a thousand injections per minute over the weekend, boosting confidence in the government that the goal of vaccinating everyone over 50 will be met by spring.

PB