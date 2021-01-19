Millions of Ghanaian children returned to school on Monday, January 18, after ten long months of closure to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Ghana had imposed very strict confinement on its population on March 16, 2020, just two weeks after the announcement of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in sub-Saharan Africa. In the capital Accra, total containment was lifted in April, but preventive measures were still mandatory, including closing schools or land borders. On the first day of the school year, it was a relief for the students of Christ Vision School, but especially for the teachers, who had been forced out of work for almost a year.

“It was really hard for me to survive. I was driving Uber on the weekends and helping my wife in her little clothing store, it was really not easy” Prince Asante, teacher to AFP

The children all wore masks as they walked through the school gates, with a small bottle of hydroalcoholic gel hanging from their satchel. “I’m happy to see my friends again, but I’m afraid we can’t do things like before”, says little Anita Gyampo, a primary school student. “I don’t think school will be as funny as it used to be …” The older ones were especially happy to have finished with the lessons on the Zoom application and on the screen. “It didn’t work … You sometimes had to wait twenty minutes without hearing or seeing anything”, complains Andrews Lomotey.

“My parents didn’t have the money to buy internet credit. Thank God we can go back to school now, even if we have to be careful.” Emefa Dzakpata, high school student to AFP

Schools and universities have closed in many countries around the world through the year 2020, but according to a joint report by Unesco, Unicef ​​and the World Bank, published in October, children in the most poorer people, like in Ghana, have been very heavily affected by the pandemic. “Students in low-income or middle-income countries were the least likely to be able to continue their education at a distance” and on the other hand “the more likely that their school opens late, or without protective measures”, according to the report.

In Ghana, where the number of coronavirus cases has increased recently, raising concerns among health specialists that a second wave is imminent, some parents are afraid to send their children back to school.

“Why go back to school when the increase in cases is alarming? If anything happens to my children, I will never forgive the government.” Priscilla Koomson, mother of three to AFP

“I wanted to keep them for another three weeks at home to see how things go but in the end, I give them the benefit of the doubt”, she tempers.

As of January 18, 2021: more than 3,200,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with over 2,600,000 associated healings and 78,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/13QXE8zGrH – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) January 18, 2021

Until the last few weeks, Ghana recorded around 100 new cases daily, but now the health services are registering several hundred every day. If the country had January 18 around 58 000 cases, for more than 340 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests carried out remains largely insufficient. President Nana Akufo-Addo has also made it known that he would not hesitate to re-establish partial confinement if the situation deteriorated further.