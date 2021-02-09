E.For the first time in more than three months, according to figures from the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin (RKI), the so-called seven-day incidence is below the threshold of 75. Within a week, 72.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were reported to the health authorities, as the RKI reported on Tuesday morning. The number has been falling for several weeks. The seven-day incidence peaked on December 22 at 197.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It had slipped below the threshold of 100 twelve days ago. The political goal is a seven-day incidence below 50 in the long term.

Within one day, the German health authorities reported 3379 new corona infections to the RKI. In addition, 481 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 6114 new infections and 861 new deaths within 24 hours.

Most of the dead were on January 14th

The high of 1,244 new reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this included 3500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted slightly more than 2.29 million detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose by 481 to 62,156. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2 million.

According to the RKI situation report on Sunday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.94; the day before it was 0.95. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 94 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

Before the new top meeting in the Corona crisis, FDP boss Christian Lindner has meanwhile asked the federal government to present rules for opening up trade and educational institutions. “The federal government lacks any perspective as to how it would like to reopen social life. The national effort must no longer be limited to keeping areas of the economy and society closed for as long as possible, ”said Lindner of the German Press Agency in Berlin. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states want to speak in a video conference on Wednesday about how to proceed.

“We need a step-by-step plan that creates transparency and predictability,” demanded Lindner. The federal government could “not shirk responsibility”. A nationwide framework with “if-then rules” that differ depending on the regional infection rate is necessary. Lindner referred to a draft of the state government of Schleswig-Holstein, which was drawn up with the participation of his party and, according to Lindner, “points in the right direction”. The FDP wanted to present its own draft for a nationwide step-by-step plan in Berlin on Tuesday, which is to be introduced into parliament.

“It’s not about immediately opening everything at the same time. But I am sure that the first opening steps would be possible – at daycare centers and schools, for example, but also at hairdressers and in retail, ”said Lindner. “In regions with low infection rates, more opening would be feasible than in hotspot areas. We also need intelligent concepts, for example the use of quick tests for personal use or air purifiers in public spaces. “