D.he number of reported new corona infections has risen to 5,480, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), by more than 1,000 within a week. On Tuesday exactly one week ago, 4252 new infections were reported and thus 1228 fewer. That comes from figures from the RKI on Tuesday. In addition, 238 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 83.7 nationwide on Tuesday morning – and thus higher than the previous day (82.9). About four weeks ago, on February 16, the incidence had been 59.

The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it rose again, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

“It was totally irrational to loosen up here”

The RKI has counted 2,581,329 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,374,200. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 73,656.

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.15 (previous day 1.19). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 115 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Meanwhile, the RKI epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann sees the infection rate in Germany in an exponential growth again and has sharply criticized the lockdown loosening. In the development of the number of cases and incidences, there is currently an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous week, says the expert from the Robert Koch Institute on ARD.

“We are exactly on the flank of the third wave. There is nothing more to discuss. ”This flank had been relaxed and that accelerated this exponential growth that had already occurred with the new British virus variant B117. Germany is now going “fully into exponential growth”. “It was totally irrational to loosen up here. That only fuels this exponential growth. “