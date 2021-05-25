D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1911 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. For comparison: a week ago the value was 4209 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on this Tuesday morning as nationwide 58.4 (previous day: 62.5; previous week: 79.5). On public holidays like Whit Monday, fewer people see a doctor, which means fewer samples are taken and there are fewer laboratory tests. Therefore, fewer new infections are reported.

According to the information, 33 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 221 dead. The RKI has counted a total of 3,653,551 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

More than 87,000 deceased

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,423,700. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus is given as 87,456.

According to the RKI management report on Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.84 (previous day: 0.87). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 84 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.