D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 362.7. It has been increasing day by day since the end of December. For comparison: the previous day the value was 335.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 222.7 (previous month: 390.9).

The incidence is highest in Bremen with a value of 1032.6. It is followed by Berlin (685.7) and Schleswig-Holstein (536.8). The incidences are lowest in Saxony-Anhalt (260.1), Bavaria (295.1) and Lower Saxony (296.0).

The number of deaths is increasing

Nationwide, the health authorities reported 36,552 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. That is evident from the numbers that the Status of the RKI dashboard from 3:51 a.m. A week ago there were 12,515 infections, with gaps in tests and reports over the course of the holidays.

In addition, according to the new information, 77 deaths were recorded within 24 hours. A week ago there were 46 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,510,436 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 3.15 (Thursday: 3.26). The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Sunday at 6,713,100. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 113,977.