D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7534 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Tuesday morning, which the status of RKI dashboards from 5:08 a.m. For comparison: on Tuesday a week ago, the value was 10,976. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 141.4 nationwide on Tuesday morning (previous day: 146.9; previous week: 167.6)

According to the RKI, 315 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago there were 344 dead.

Infection events are waning

The RKI has counted 3,433,516 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,061,500. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,591.

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.88 (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 88 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.