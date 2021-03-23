D.he health authorities in Germany reported 7485 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 250 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from figures from the RKI on Tuesday. Exactly a week ago, the institute had recorded 5,480 new infections and 238 new deaths within one day. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:10 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 108.1 nationwide on Tuesday morning – and thus slightly higher than the previous day (107.3).

74,964 people died in Germany

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,674,710 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,433,800. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 74,964.

According to the RKI management report from Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.12 (previous day 1.22). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 112 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.