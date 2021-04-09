D.he health authorities in Germany reported 25,464 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 296 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That goes out Numbers of the RKI from Friday morning emerged. However, the RKI assumes that fewer people are usually tested during the holidays, which leads to a lower number of reports to the health authorities.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 21,888 new infections and 232 new deaths within one day. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 4:55 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 110.4 nationwide on Friday morning. The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence as 105.7.

More than 78,000 dead

The RKI has counted 2,956,316 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,647,600. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 78,003.

According to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.80 (previous day: 0.76). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 80 more people. However, according to the RKI, the small R values ​​observed after Easter can also be related to a low number of tests in the past few days. “The values ​​can only be evaluated in a few days,” writes the institute.