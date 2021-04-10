D.he health authorities in Germany reported 24,097 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 246 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Saturday morning. Because of the bank holidays and the school holidays, the RKI’s corona numbers may not yet be comparable with the values ​​before Easter. A week ago, the RKI had recorded 18,129 new infections and 120 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 120.6 nationwide on Saturday morning. The data indicate the status of the RKI dashboards from 03.08 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

“The situation is very serious”

The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence at 110.4; a week ago it was over 130. The incidence value should be treated with caution at the moment and is likely to be too low due to fewer tests and reports over Easter.

The RKI expects the incidence value to be reliable again in the course of the coming week. On Friday, RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized in Berlin that there was already enough additional data that would provide information about the actual situation. “Unfortunately, this development shows that the situation is very, very serious.” According to data from around 70 clinics nationwide, more and more and younger people have to be treated in hospitals for severe respiratory infections. The intensive care units filled rapidly.

According to the RKI data, the seven-day incidence was highest in Thuringia with 206, followed by Saxony with 182 and Saxony-Anhalt with 146. The incidence is lowest in Schleswig-Holstein (66), Lower Saxony (87) and the Saarland (99).

The RKI has counted 2,980,413 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,661,500. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 78,249.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.90 according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening (previous day: 0.80). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 90 more people. “The 7-day R-value is currently below 1, whereby the influence of the Easter holidays must be taken into account,” writes the RKI. The values ​​could only be evaluated in a few days. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides. If it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.