D.he health authorities in Germany reported 592 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Saturday morning, which the Status of the RKI dashboard from 04.18 a.m. reproduce. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1108 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 5.9 (previous day: 6.2; previous week: 9.3).

The incidence is lowest in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with 2.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within one week. In Saxony-Anhalt the value is 2.3 and in Brandenburg 2.8. The highest incidences are recorded in Saarland (8.2), Barden-Württemberg (7.9) and Bremen (7.6).

Number of deaths drops to 68

According to the information, 68 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 99 dead. The RKI has counted 3,726,172 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,618,400. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 90,746.

The seven-day R-value was loud Management report of the RKI on Friday evening at 0.78 (previous day: 0.75). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 78 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.