D.he health authorities in Germany reported 538 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from numbers from Sunday morning, which the Status of the RKI dashboard from 04.08 a.m. reproduce. For comparison: a week ago the value was 842 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 5.7 (previous day: 5.9; previous week: 8.8).

The incidence is lowest in Saxony-Anhalt, where 1.8 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were reported within one week. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania the value is 2.1, in Brandenburg 2.6. The incidences are highest in Hamburg (9.9), Hesse (7.5) and Baden-Württemberg (7.3).

According to the information, eight new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 16 dead. The RKI has counted 3 726 710 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,619,400. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 90,754.

The seven-day R-value was according to the RKI on Saturday evening at 0.82 (previous day: 0.78). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 82 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.