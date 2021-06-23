D.he health authorities in Germany reported 1016 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from figures from Wednesday morning that the Status of the RKI dashboard from 4:06 a.m. reproduce. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1455 infections. The RKI gave the seven-day incidence nationwide as 7.2 (previous day: 8.0; previous week: 13.2).

According to the information, 51 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 137 deaths. The RKI has counted 3,723,798 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,611,500. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 90,523.

The RKI gave the 7-day R-value on Tuesday evening as 0.68 (previous day: 0.68). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 68 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.