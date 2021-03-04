Coronavirus In Germany, police are allowed past the queue, in the United States even smokers: How the vaccination schedule has changed in other countries

Four HS correspondents explain how the difficult issue of vaccination order has been resolved in their host countries.

London / Brussels / Berlin / Washington

Vaccination order raises emotions in all countries as coroner vaccinations progress. Benefit in the vaccine queue is not considered good.

The general line is that the elderly and particularly vulnerable groups should be vaccinated first. However, there are also differences in national approaches.

Four HS correspondents explain how the vaccination schedule has been resolved in their host countries in Britain, Belgium, Germany and the United States.

In Britain, vaccination points have been set up in shopping malls that have otherwise been closed due to the pandemic. Pictured are vaccinations being distributed at London’s Westfield Stratford Shopping Center.­

Britain is moving at a brisk pace

In Britain about 20.7 million people had already been vaccinated by Thursday. Almost 900,000 people had received the second dose. The country has a population of about 67 million.

In the UK, the vaccination schedule is instructed by experts Joint Committee. Its policies are followed by all four countries in the United Kingdom – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – which decide on restrictions independently.

In England, public health (NHS) distributed vaccinees as early as last year into ten groups. Age largely dictates one’s place in the vaccine queue: the older one, the closer to the pole position.

People at risk, ie those with particularly vulnerable health, have also been vaccinated among the first.

Professionally, priority has been given to workers in nursing homes and care homes, as well as health and social care professionals.

In Scotland and In Wales the alignments are very similar.

In Britain there was a debate in the early part of the year as to whether, for example, teachers and babysitters should be given priority in the vaccine queue, when almost all the elderly have already been vaccinated. Citizens’ initiative collected more than half a million signatures.

However, the Joint Committee boatthat vaccinations are continued by age group. The rationale was that screening by different professional groups could begin to slow down vaccinations.

In England, the goal is for everyone over the age of fifty to be vaccinated by mid-April. After that starting to spike over 40-year-olds.

Britain started extensive coroner vaccinations as the first Western country as early as December. Everyone living in the country is entitled to free vaccination.Annamari Sipilä

Police were waiting for their vaccination in Mainz in February.­

In Germany, criticism of slowness is leading to repair shops

In Germany about 4.5 million people, or more than five percent of the population, had been vaccinated on Thursday. The pace of vaccination has been disappointing in Germany, as in other EU countries, and criticism of the government has been fierce.

There have been enough practical problems, and in addition, the ill-known Astra Zeneca vaccine has been left in the refrigerators after many have refused. The age limit of 65 set by the German Vaccine Commission has caused a lot of damage to Astra Zeneca’s reputation.

Now, the Astra Zeneca vaccine will also be given in Germany to people over the age of 65, because, like Belgium, Germany said that there was no justification for the age limit. Positive experiences with the effectiveness of Astra Zeneca in the elderly have been gained in the UK.

Partly due to slower-than-expected sales, Germany changed the vaccination schedule last week and began giving the vaccine to teachers and kindergarten teachers while vaccinations for the elderly and at-risk groups are still underway.

In at least part of Germany, the police are also given priority in the vaccination queue.

On Wednesday, the German leadership announced that the vaccination rate is soon to double. In April, family doctors, ie private doctor’s offices, will also start giving vaccines in addition to the existing vaccination centers.Hanna Mahlamäki

People were waiting for their vaccination turn at the exhibition hall in Brussels in February.­

Belgium is reducing its vaccination program

10.4 million only 820,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed per capita in Belgium, and the vaccination program has been widely described as a failure. Separate notices have been sent for vaccinations, including by mail, which has slowed vaccination.

Different administrative districts in Belgium have different emphases on the order of vaccination, but vaccinations have mainly been initiated by elderly residents of care homes and their caregivers. The next vaccination shift has been health care personnel, after which vaccinations will be extended to those at risk and over 65 years of age.

On Wednesday was reportedthat, for example, vaccination centers in French – speaking Wallonia are underused, as not all vaccination letters sent to medical staff have reached the required number of vaccinees. Wallonia quickly decided to extend the invitations to the following groups, such as midwives and police officers working on the “front line”.

Belgium has a comprehensive system of GPs, but vaccinations are provided centrally. This has also been criticized. It has been difficult to exchange information on, for example, people at risk between different health care authorities.

On Wednesday, Belgium decided to reduce its vaccination program at the national level as well. Belgium waived its 55-year upper age limit for vaccination with Astra Zeneca. In addition, Belgium is starting to dismantle its stockpile of vaccines for the second dose. A decision to extend the vaccination interval is being considered for Pfizer.Jenni Virtanen

Retired Catholic nun Virginia Stehly, 83, received a coronavirus vaccine at a nun residence in Los Angeles on Wednesday.­

The United States seems to be finally succeeding

Crown year failures have ruined the U.S. self-image as the world’s leading state. The start of vaccinations has finally brought comfort to Americans. The country is at the forefront of vaccination in the world.

To date, nearly 53 million Americans, or 16 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Eight percent have received two. In total, more than 80 million vaccines have been given.

The vaccination sequence is similar to a patchwork of other coronary activities in the country. It varies from state to state and even from municipality to municipality.

The first to turn, however, were the medical staff and the elderly population. They have been extended to other medical risk groups such as asthmatics and pregnant women. Some states also vaccinate smokers.

Vaccinations are also targeted at risk areas. For example, in the capital, Washington, priority is given to residents of the city’s poor zip code areas. Among them, there are the most infections.

Occupation is also often considered a risk factor. For example, grocery store employees, waiters and teachers are vaccinated in the country.

Stateside some schools have been closed soon for a year. On Tuesday, the president Joe Biden said states must prioritize school staff.

“We want every teacher, school staff and babysitter to receive at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of March,” Biden said.

Vaccination times are not yet enough for everyone who qualifies, and they are being fought fiercely. Information systems crash, the phone can take hours.

Some municipalities have completely dismantled the criteria. The New York Times saysthat Gila County, Arizona, for example, has opened up vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16.

By summer at the latest, the whole country will strive for the same. Biden promised on Tuesday that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine doses in the U.S. to vaccinate all adults.Anna-Sofia Berner