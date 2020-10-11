New corona infections in Germany are increasing rapidly. Cities and regions report new highs. The RKI, on the other hand, reports fewer coronavirus cases than in the past few days.

The number of Coronavirus – New infections are in Germany at a high level.

More and more large cities and counties are considered to be Corona risk area.

Here we offer you the current case numbers in Germany.

This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 11th, 5:07 p.m .: More and more regions in Germany are exceeding the critical seven-day incidence value of 50 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants and are considered to be Hot spots classified. Well also has Mainz reached the critical limit. On Sunday noon, the city reported a value of 57. The city had already announced on Friday that Corona traffic light on orange to ask and tighten the measures. “Red is not far off,” warned Mayor Ebling on Friday. According to the Rhineland-Palatinate regulation, “red” is achieved as soon as the incidence value of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded on more than five days.

Daily appreciate that RKI the Corona situation also a new one in Germany. Here was the R value in the report on Sunday 1.40 (Previous day: 1.42) and the 7-day R value, which depicts the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago, at 1.37 (previous day: 1.43). Foci of infection would continue to be private celebrations. According to the RKI, accumulations also occur in old people’s and nursing homes, as well as in hospitals, among other places.

Corona in Germany: Stuttgart requests help from the Bundeswehr

Update from October 11th, 1:48 p.m.: The city mobilizes to track contact persons Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) the whole city administration. She also asks the help of armed forces, like Stefan Ehehalt, head of the Stuttgart health department, on Sunday according to the news agency dpa communicated.

“The numbers are increasing worryingly, so much so that the health department can no longer guarantee the follow-up of contact persons, which is so important for controlling the pandemic,” said Ehehalt. In the state capital of Baden-Württemberg, the warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days has been exceeded (see below first report from October 11th).

“We must act decisively now to reduce the number of New infections to get back down immediately. This is the only way we can keep schools, daycare centers, businesses and retailers open. This is the only way to ensure that all cases can be traced back to the health department, ”said Stuttgart’s Mayor Fritz Kuhn (Greens) loudly dpa after a conference call for a briefing

Corona in Germany: Munich police dissolve raver party

Update from October 11th, 1:15 p.m.: According to tz.de * in Munich, the police broke up an illegal raver party on the slaughterhouse site. 200 people are said to have celebrated there on Sunday morning.

Coronavirus in Germany: More and more hotspots – 30 regions tear critical limit

First report from October 11, 2020

Munich – The corona virus is spreading quickly in Germany. In the federal states Berlin, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Hamburg the infection numbers are high – too high. More and more large cities and regions are clearly exceeding the critical one 7-day incidence of 50 infections per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Corona in Germany: Stuttgart and Essen exceed limit value

There is always more Corona hotspots. The capital of Berlin in particular is the focus of the infection process. But also Frankfurt, Bremen as eat and now Cologne and Stuttgart draw attention to themselves with maximum values. A total of 30 regions in Germany exceeded the 50 limit on Sunday. Compared to the previous day, that’s seven more.

“An accelerated increase in the number of transmissions in the population in Germany can currently be observed,” said the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in its current Covid-19 situation report (dated October 10). “Therefore it is urgently appealed that the entire population is committed to infection protection.”

Corona hotspots in Germany – RKI list from the Covid-19 situation report of October 10

circle Corona cases 7 day incidence Berlin Neukölln 430 133.9 Berlin center 341 90.9 Lk Cloppenburg (Lower Saxony) 137 80.3 Offenbach (Hesse) 92 70.6 Rosenheim (Bavaria) 43 67.7 Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg 230 67.3 Herne (North Rhine-Westphalia) 104 66.5 Frankfurt am Main (Hesse) 498 65.2 Hamm (North Rhine-Westphalia) 116 64.2 Delmenhorst (Lower Saxony) 45 58.0 Wesemarsch (Lower Saxony) 50 56.4 LK Esslingen (Baden-Württemberg) 301 56.3 Bremen 319 56.2 Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 156 55.3 Wuppertal (North Rhine-Westphalia) 196 55.2

In order to slow down the spread of the corona virus, the cities are tightening their corona rules. In Berlin Since Saturday there is a curfew for most restaurants, bars and pubs from 11pm to 6am. Only five people are allowed to gather outside from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. For private celebrations or events, the number of participants is limited to ten people.

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) has been the sad leader in the corona infection numbers for days. The city of Hamm has been trying to control a corona outbreak after a major wedding in mid-September for weeks. Cologne exceeds after eat the critical limit on Sunday. People in the North Rhine-Westphalian city have to be prepared for restrictions in everyday life. Other regions in NRW are scratching the critical incidence value that the federal and state governments have set as a threshold.

Corona in Germany: Hotspots in Bavaria – situation in Munich critical again

Corona hot spots in Bavaria are according to RKI information (as of October 10, 12 a.m.) the cities of Memmingen (56.7) and Rosenheim (70.8) as well as the districts of Fürstenfeldbruck (64.3) and Regen (60.7). Even in Munich, the infection levels are increasing, as reported by tz.de *. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had therefore urged people to comply with the Corona rules. Of the Picture on sunday Söder said: “It’s five to twelve. One mustn’t gloss over the situation any longer. ”Rapid measures are needed for everyone:“ Earlier curfew and no larger parties and celebrations for a certain period of time. ”

In Baden-Württemberg reports Stuttgart growing numbers of infections. The city is preparing cuts such as the introduction of a curfew, alcohol consumption restrictions and the mask requirement within the city ring. Of the Esslingen district has limited private celebrations to ten people since Friday (October 9th) due to the increasing number of infections. In addition, a mask is required in public spaces. In the current situation, two developments are emerging, reports the Esslingen district. There is also a diffuse infection process in the family environment, occasionally in schools, associations and refugee accommodation. In addition, a freight center in Köngen has developed into a hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 3483 new corona infections

According to the RKI, the health authorities in Germany have reported 3483 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in connection with Sars-CoV-2 (as of October 11, 12 a.m.). Accordingly, there are currently about 38,449 active corona cases in Germany.

Corona in Germany: RKI case numbers from October 11, 2020

322,864 people in Germany have been demonstrably infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus according to the RKI.

have been demonstrably infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus according to the RKI. 9615 people died in connection with or at Covid-19.

in connection with or at Covid-19. The RKI estimates that 274,800 people have survived an infection with Sars-CoV-2.

However, experience shows that the number of cases recorded is lower on Sundays and Mondays. Not all health authorities report data to the RKI at the weekend. On Thursday the value jumped to 4058 new corona infections. On Friday morning, the RKI reported 4516 new infections, and on Saturday morning even 4721. (ml) * Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network

