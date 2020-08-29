The corona virus is spreading more and more in the world, the number of new infections is increasing again in Germany. Is this the beginning of a second wave?

Munich – At first there were only individual local outbreaks. Now many vacationers are bringing the corona virus * back to them Germany. The number of new infections * is increasing. As of Thursday: over 1700. Munich alone reported 86 new cases. But what does that mean and how well are we prepared? Privatdozent Dr. Christoph Spinner, Infectiologist and Senior Physician at Klinikum rechts der Isar in Munich, gives an assessment.

Are we at the beginning of a second corona wave?

Christoph Spinner: In fact, we have seen a steadily increasing number of Sars-CoV-2 infections * since mid-July. Here are especially at Returning travelersIncidentally, also from non-risk areas, significantly increasing positive test results were reported compared to the rest of the population. Although the number of tests is currently increasing significantly, we assume that this is not the only reason for the increased number of cases. There is no formal definition of one second wave, but the significantly increasing Number of new infections leads to a significant increase in the risk of unnoticed transmissions.

Coronavirus in Germany: the number of new infections is increasing – is the second wave coming?

Is it true that mutations have changed the virus in such a way that the course of the disease is milder?

Crackhead: It is true that the coronavirus is spreading over time Changes its genetic material can show what we call mutation describe. There are currently no reliable indications that the virus * is less dangerous. In Germany, infections have recently been reported in younger people. In this group are risk factors like high blood pressure, Cardiovascular diseases and others less often. However, this must not hide the danger of the virus.

Have you already noticed the first effects of the increasing number of infections in the Klinikum rechts der Isar?

crackhead: We are currently not seeing any increase in inpatient treatment Covid-19 cases, but have isolated new infections in the past few days Patient recorded. Due to the long incubation period and the long duration up to the complicated course with the need for hospital treatment, the effects can only be foreseen in weeks.

In the spring you were practically surprised by the virus. What has changed since then – are clinics better prepared today?

Crackhead: We are definitely better prepared. The Pandemic plans were used in real life and could be improved. Diagnostic and therapeutic procedures have improved and we doctors have much more experience. Tests are now more precise, faster and currently available in sufficient quantities. Individual drugs are now used therapy and the medical staff is much more experienced in the treatment and complications of the disease. So have the German Society for Infectiology * and other specialist societies meanwhile also published – consensual – treatment recommendations.

Coronavirus in Germany: Which drugs are used in the event of an infection?

What drugs do you use today that were not available at the beginning of the pandemic?

Crackhead: We were able to use Remdesivir very early on clinical studies use and have done so for many patients during the first wave. We were involved in the registration studies and their publication, and we set Remdesivir within the scope of the existing approval for patients with Covid-19 pneumonia (pneumonia caused by Sars-CoV-2, editor’s note) and the need for oxygen therapy if necessary. We also use it for seriously ill patients Dexamethasone.

Will these drugs be enough if the number of infections continues to rise?

Crackhead: We are currently assuming sufficient availability of Medicines off, but observe this situation daily.

No vaccine is available yet: can the pandemic be controlled through improved therapy alone?

Crackhead: No definitely not.

Summarized by Andrea Eppner

