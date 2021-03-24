Amid strong criticism, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reversed the decision to increase contact restrictions during Holy Week due to the growth of coronavirus infections.

Merkel made the announcement at a last-minute meeting with the prime ministers of the 16 federal states, according to the German agency. DPA.

According to sources, Merkel told regional chiefs that the agreement reached in late-night talks earlier in the week, which stipulated the closure of most businesses and limitation of meetings from April 1 to April 5.

Criticism of the agreement centered on the fact that, despite marathon conversations, key elements of the plan remained unclear.

Industrial and commercial leaders criticized that they did not know what the closures meant in practice of Holy Week. The chancellor informed the heads of government of her decision as soon as the meeting began.

Merkel is scheduled to appear before Parliament later in the day.

News in development.

JPE