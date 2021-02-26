D.he health authorities in Germany reported 9997 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 394 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Friday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9113 new infections and 508 new deaths within one day. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 6 a.m., changes or additions are possible afterwards.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 62.6 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus higher than the previous day (61.7). Four weeks ago, on January 29th, the incidence was 94.4. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

Söder warns of “opening hectic”

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,424,684 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 26, 3:10 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,235,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 69,519.

According to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.05 (previous day 0.98). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 105 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

Previously, a few days before the new federal-state consultations, Chancellor Angela Merkel had dampened hopes for a very quick and comprehensive relaxation of the strict contact restrictions with the introduction of the corona self-tests. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder warned of the “opening rush”. The Chancellor and Prime Minister will discuss again on Wednesday.

The pressure from the economy is great, among other things, the trade is calling for the reopening of the inner cities not to be made dependent on an incidence of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. Even freelancers are desperately hoping for a clear perspective: several federal states have already announced that, in addition to hairdressers’ shops, garden markets and flower shops will be opened for the beginning of next week.