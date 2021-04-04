D.he health authorities in Germany reported 12,196 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 68 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Sunday morning. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 17,176 new infections and 90 new deaths within one day.

The RKI points out that fewer tests are usually made and reported around the Easter holidays. In addition, it could be that not all health authorities and responsible state authorities transmit to the RKI every day. This can result in the number of cases reported by the RKI being of limited informative value.

Seven-day R-value at 1.02

The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 05:03 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 127.0 nationwide on Sunday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 131.4, three weeks ago as 79.1.

The RKI has counted 2,885,386 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,569,400. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 76,963.

According to the RKI situation report on Saturday afternoon, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.02 (previous day: 1.03). This means that 100 infected people infect 102 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.