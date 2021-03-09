The Covid epidemic is overwhelming the Ile de France and Paris. Comprehensive intensive therapies, difficulties in admitting new patients and operations canceled, as in the worst days of the pandemic.

Hospitals in the Paris region have been ordered to cut care and non-virus surgeries by 40 percent as new coronavirus cases they have filled almost every available intensive care bed.

The region of 12 million people had almost 980 intensive care patients with Covid-1. “But they were only assigned 1,050 beds,” said Aurélien Rousseau, director of the regional health authority. “Reducing non-urgent treatment for other conditions would add about 570 more beds,” he explained.

“This is a very tense situation. We needed to react very quickly, ”said Rousseau. He added that new cases were accelerating, with 35 people entering intensive care every day.

The next few weeks are difficult. They are no longer on alert but in a state of maximum hospital tension. The hospital beds that each hospital must mobilize are not enough to absorb the new patients.

At the national level, with around 25,000 new infections per day, there are more cases of intensive care for Covid-19 than at any time since November, when the government imposed a second lockdown, which was lifted in mid-December. More than 88,000 people have died.

British variant B.1.1.7 represents 65 percent of new cases in France. It is the majority and has been developed in 82 departments in 15 days. This growth was expected by specialists because they consider it between 30 and 70 percent more contagious. The most affected departments are Corsica del Sur, Aube and the Alpes-Maritimes.

Mounted police patrol the banks of the Seine. AP Photo

The South African and Brazilian variant have developed in the Greater East and are of concern to the authorities. But they are more limited than the British one. These two variants have been confused in a common mutation in some parts. They represent 5 percent of the cases in France now. The origin is a military man, who arrived from the island of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, which is completely confined.

New confinement?



Infectologists they consider a confinement essential four weeks before summer across the country. President Macron has rejected the advice of experts to impose it in the capital and other badly affected areas, despite the risk that hospitals will be overwhelmed.

Last week he ruled out weekend lockdowns in Paris. A model that is already prevailing on the Côte d’Azur, around Nice and the Canal area around Dunkirk. Today he extended it in Dunquerke for three weekends. Schools have been open since last summer, as have workplaces and most boutiques that have survived lockdown or bankruptcy. A national curfew starting at 6 p.m. has been in effect for three weeks. But Paris appears with its blinds down, its bars, restaurants, brasseries, cinemas and museums closed. It is a desolate image without tourists.

The government is working to speed up its vaccination program, after one of the slowest starts in Europe. Added to this was Macron’s erroneous warning that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “was ineffective for people over 65 years old.”

After a study in Scotland and in the absence of vaccines, now they have approved it. They will allow pharmacists and general practitioners to be vaccinated, which will accelerate the vaccination campaign.

Olivier Véran, the minister of health, has written to all medical personnel asking that they accept the vaccination, after 40 percent refused or delayed injections.

Macron’s misstatement and doubts from EU health bodies about the Astra-Zeneca vaccine had “sent the wrong signal to healthcare workers, but also to the rest of the population,” said Jacques Battistoni, director of the main union of GPs.

France has vaccinated only 3.5% of its population. AP Photo

Dozens of vaccination centers are opening. But only 3.5 million people, or about 5% of the populationhave received at least one dose. They compare it with 23 million first doses in Great Britain. But in France it is different. Vaccination implies that a doctor checks the patient before receiving the dose, including those at high risk, checks their biological tests if necessary, before receiving the dose. Then you must wait in a room for 20 minutes in case there is a reaction, under medical supervision.

A first weekend of mass vaccinations allowed 585,000 people to receive injections over the weekend. Pharmacies will offer the vaccine from March 15 and the firefighters and the army will give more injections.

Distrust of the AstraZeneca vaccine, coupled with universal skepticism of vaccines in France, has compounded the delays. Only 24 percent of available doses were used at the end of last month, according to the Health Ministry, compared to 82 percent for the Pfizer-BioNTech type.

A leaked study has concluded that the wealthiest people in France are twice as likely to be infected with Covid-19 as low-income people. The report from three government agencies found that the luckiest people, with spacious homes and second vacation homes, ignored restrictions, mixed more and continued to travel.

PB