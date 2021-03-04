Vaccination is accelerated in France and a massive lockdown is ruled out for now. Prime Minister Jean Castex notably confirmed the weekend lockdown in Pas-de-Calais, in the north of the country. But he also announced the opening of vaccination to people aged 50 to 74 years without comorbidity and will start vaccination in pharmacies and with family doctors.

Prime Minister Jean Castex took stock of the Covid-19 epidemic in France this Thursday night. He wanted to be reassuring about the health situation, assuring that “the circulation of the virus continued to progress but a slower pace than we could fear“However, several new measures have been announced aimed at halting the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

Three other departments – Hautes-Alpes, Aisne and Aube – have seen such progress in the last week that they have crossed the 250 threshold [casos positivos] per 100,000 [habitantes]. “Therefore, are added to the list of the 20 departments placed under reinforced surveillance“said the Prime Minister.

There are now 23 departments under heightened surveillance in France, which are subject to new restrictions. The obligation to wear a mask it thus extends to all urban areas of these territories, where it was not yet the case.

Prefects may have to ban events organized in public spaces, especially on weekends. There the vaccination will be accelerated. Vaccination centers will be open and testing all weekend included.

Non-food shopping centers of more than 10,000 m2, and not only those of more than 20,000 m2 as before, will be closed in these “risk departments” facing the progression of Covid-19, Jean Castex also announced. A measure that takes effect this Friday night at 24 hours.

The department of Pas-de-Calais will be completely confined on weekends, from this Saturday 6 am to Sunday 6 pm In addition to the curfew during the week, due to the increase in traffic of the coronavirus epidemic in this area .

The big shops

“The incidence is increasing very rapidly”, that is, “23% in the last 7 days and now exceeds the threshold of 400 per 100,000, almost double the national average”, explained the Prime Minister, also pointing to the saturation of intensive care services.

“Large non-food commercial areas of more than 5,000 m2 will be closed” in the department, “added Jean Castex.

Vaccination in pharmacies will begin “from the week of March 15,” with a prescription. “For people over 50 with comorbidity, they can also get vaccinated at their pharmacist starting the week of March 15, orna time we have received the next shipment of vaccines from AstraZeneca, ”said the Prime Minister.

As with the flu vaccine, you must first get a prescription before going to a dispensary.

“The specific modalities, agreed with the profession, will be specified next week,” said the head of government.

Vaccination for people aged 50 to 74 years will start from mid-April. “If you are between 50 and 74 years old, but do not have a particular pathology, you can get vaccinated from mid-April“The Prime Minister announced. Until now, people in this age group who could be vaccinated had to have comorbidities.

Jean Castex also asked caregivers, eligible for vaccination, to get vaccinated. “Only one in three caregivers is vaccinated today. This is not normal and compromises our ability to fight the virus effectively,” he said.

The project is have 20 million people vaccinated in mid-May.

“We should have vaccinated at least 20 million people” by mid-May, “promised Jean Castex. “By the summer, we will have received enough doses to have offered vaccination to 30 million people, or two thirds of the population over 18 years of age,” added the head of government. So far 3.2 million people have received one. first injection and more than 1.7 million have been vaccinated with two doses.

PB