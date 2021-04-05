When French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned May for a slow return to normalcy, the French listened with hope but skepticism. Everybody dreams of France eagerly reopening bars, restaurants, cinemas, museums, hugging friends and family, knowing if they will be able to have vacations. But that reality depends on vaccines against coronavirus. The french they refuse to get vaccinated today with AstraZeneca, the “cursed” vaccine for Europeans.

Harassed by the European Commission’s campaign against the British Swedish laboratory because of its contract, the threat to prevent the export of vaccines outside of Europe, and scarce thrombosis cases detected, AstraZeneca was demonized by the authorities as an “unsafe” vaccine and today the French do not want to be vaccinated with it.

According to France Bleu, hundreds of quotes they were canceled in the vaccination centers of Calais, Gravelines and Boulogne-sur-Mer, in the north of France, on Saturday and Sunday. They stayed like this almost 1,200 doses AstraZeneca without finding a receiver. In detail, on Saturday in Calais, of the 750 doses of the Anglo-Swedish vaccine that were to be administered to eligible patients, only 200 were inoculated. The rest is returned to the refrigerators.

The same scenario in Gravelines, with almost 800 doses planned, but where finally only 130 people showed up. That is to say more than 600 orphan doses of patients. In Boulogne-sur-Mer this Sunday there were 160 doses that were not found interested, according to the newspaper Voix du Nord.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

It is the north of France, where the zone is total red and when the specialists forecast in the country at least 700 daily deaths. Doctors fear the overflow of intensive care and demand from the president a severe and total confinement, which he does not grant.

Although the European Medicines Agency confirmed a few days ago a “rare” risk of thrombosis after the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the history of this serum, in which France has relied a large part of its vaccination campaign, seems increasingly baffling.

“All vaccines are effective”



Visiting the Marcq-en-Barœul (north) vaccination course on Sunday afternoon, to reassure the population, the Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, once again urged the French to get vaccinated. “All vaccines are effective against coronavirus,” he said.

The mayor (LR) of Calais, Natacha Bouchart told AFP on Monday that she had “550 doses of AstraZeneca to place” and only had about 70 dates. Shifts for other vaccines fill up easily.

“It has been eight days since it started and on Friday, (when the British drug regulator said it had identified 30 cases of blood clots in people who received this vaccine), it was the coup de grace”, Summarized the mayor in Calais, who has not vaccinated the migrants, who are living there in the open.

“A national campaign is really needed to explain that this vaccine has no more negative consequences than Pfizer or Moderna,” insisted the official in Calais, pointing to “a communication very poor which has serious consequences. “

Appointment cancellation is not observed when a vaccine other than AstraZeneca is offered. Photo: AFP

This appointment cancellation phenomenon is not seen when offering a vaccine other than AstraZeneca. The fears stem from recent statements about very limited cases of thrombosis around the world. But that scare people who must be inoculated.

As of Saturday morning, of the 18 million doses administered throughout the vaccination campaign in the UK, only seven fatal cases from clots were reported. In total, 34 cases of thrombosis were identified.

May

President Macron spoke of getting in mid-May and at the beginning of summer a calendar for culture, sports, events, cafes, restaurants. But without vaccinations that will be a miracle or just an expression of good wishes.

The vaccine battle disrupts relations between France and Britain. It is the post-Brexit heritage and affects ordinary citizens, who must face Covid and dose nationalism.

President Macron spoke of getting a reopening schedule in mid-May and early summer. Photo: EFE

Today there is a political guerrilla which is embodied in Astrazeneca, the exclusivity contract it signed with the British government and the “goodwill” contract it established for the 27 EU countries with the European Commission, according to its production capacity. The vaccine has already turned incandescent a link that was red-hot at the end of Brexit.

Today Britain has vaccinated more than 30 million people and it goes to an average of 700,000 people per day. 57 percent of adults vaccinated in the kingdom, mostly with AstraZeneca. In France, the army is going to open vaccination fields throughout the country to accelerate the campaign and the expectations are to vaccinate 54,000 people a week in them.

At the Stade de France on Tuesday the first volunteers will be received with a goal of 10,000 injections a week.

Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that 12 million vaccines will soon arrive in the country to get 10 million vaccinated as quickly as possible. Until now 9.3 million They have received a first dose and hope to be able to apply 400,000 doses a week throughout the country, when they receive vaccines.

For this, it relies on the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which it needs a single injection, with 600,000 doses in May.

In a few days, the Pfizer / BioTechn vaccine bottling plant will be inaugurated in Eure and Loire in France.

Vaccines become essential when on Sunday night there were 29,000 patients with Covid and resuscitation services housed 5,300 patients in intensive care. A Covid peak is expected at the end of April and intensive care capacity has been expanded to 10,000 beds.

Paris, correspondent

ap.